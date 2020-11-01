Our view: Nonlethal efforts by Pleasantville police point to better policy

After seven hours of keeping the man talking and tiring him out, police eventually knocked down his door and waited before entering. They finally entered, removed him without harm and turned him over to a medical team.

Subduing dangerous suspects without harming them twice in one month is admirable. It requires a challenging balance of consideration for the threatening individual and the need to minimize risk to public and police — and great patience and self-control. As Pleasantville Chief Sean Riggin said later, there was a time when “we would have kicked that door in much earlier and gone in there and snatched him up and that would have been it.” But while that’s effective in almost every case, the one time it’s not is “not really defensible,” he said.

This compassionate and still secure approach to dangerous situations also costs more — $11,000 in the condo incident. Law enforcers must absorb such costs knowing that they already can’t afford to do as much patrolling as needed.

This suggests a way that state governments can help police ensure confrontations with threatening suspects don’t end in their deaths: Set up an incident-resolution fund that reimburses departments for the extra effort that society wants.

Positive reinforcement works far better than criticism.

If Americans truly want better outcomes when those who enforce their laws engage members of the public, they’ll make it easier for them to do it right.