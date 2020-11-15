Our view: New Jersey's race to zero emissions calls for more creative approach

The bill also would provide incentives to companies with the goal of reviving New Jersey’s solar economy, which was humming along nicely before state-funded incentives dried up in 2012. Smith, D-Piscataway, would bring back the incentives, reasoning that the state needs to move fast if it is to meet its target deadline.

One such project is already progressing, even without the incentives Smith’s bill proposes. Dakota Power Partners has plans to build a large solar farm in Salem County. The solar panels would be spread out on 800 acres of farmland, leaving room for the farmers’ herd of sheep. It would generate power for 24,000 homes, and $1 million in local tax revenue.

Conservationists and environmentalists are not supportive of Smith’s bill, saying it’s the classic biblical tale of “robbing Peter to pay Paul.” Cutting down forests or blanketing farm land with solar panels is antithetical to the concept of a green Garden State. While the bill excludes preserved habitat, farmland or fragile coastline, any loss of woodlands or open land seems counterproductive, especially when there would seem to be many alternatives.