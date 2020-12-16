Our View: Lawmakers need to order up some relief for South Jersey restaurants

As the days get colder, restaurants are doing their darnedest to make outdoor dining an attractive option in unattractive times. From tents in the parking lot of Cape May’s Exit Zero Filling Station, to lawnside “igloos” at nearby Congress Hall, to a “Vinter Wonderland,” complete with ice rink, at Egg Harbor City’s Renault Winery, eateries that can afford to are leaning in and hoping a little winter mystique will distract from the fact that indoor dining remains capped at 25% and must end at 10 p.m.
Of course, New Jersey’s restrictions beat those of neighboring New York City and Pennsylvania, both of which shut down indoor dining last week.
There were 27,000 restaurants in New Jersey before the COVID-19 pandemic, employing 500,000 people and generating nearly $12 billion a year in economic activity, New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association President and CEO Marilou Halvorsen said during an online discussion last week.
Nationally, since the pandemic began, one in six restaurant and food service outlets in the U.S. has closed, according to the National Restaurant Association. Locally, those we’ve lost, according to a list compiled by New Jersey Monthly, have included Bisque in Ship Bottom and the Tuckerton Beach Grille.
As coronavirus cases continue to spike — state officials are forecasting we could reach 12,000 new cases a day — dining out, especially indoors, may not feel like the safest option. But it’s clear that without some sort of intervention, New Jersey’s economy could look drastically different on the other side of the vaccine. And Atlantic City, which makes its bones on restaurants and various other forms of hospitality, can’t afford that.
Federal Paycheck Protection Program funds got many restaurants through the spring, protecting 65,500 jobs in full-service restaurants and 41,000 jobs in fast-food restaurants in the state, according to a review by NJ Spotlight. That was great for the first wave, but what about now that we’re experiencing a second wave?
In June, U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., introduced the RESTAURANTS Act (Yes, it’s an acronym), which would provide $120 billion in grants toward costs for restaurants, giving priority to establishments making less than $1.5 million in annual revenue and those owned by women, veterans and other members of marginalized groups.
This gets around the mistake the PPP made of giving money to national chains like Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Shake Shack. Among the legislation’s supporters are U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez (a co-sponsor) and Cory Booker, both D-N.J. A version of the measure passed the House in October, but coronavirus relief has not found the Senate to be a hospitable place, as evidenced by congressional leaders giving themselves another week to debate the same package it’s been arguing about since the summer.
South Jersey restaurant patrons are not angel investors. They cannot keep their favorite spots afloat one meal at a time. Many cannot afford to. Plenty of others just don’t feel safe doing so. But if we want these economic drivers to continue driving the economy in 2021, lawmakers need to do their part and order up some relief.
