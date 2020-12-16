Our View: Lawmakers need to order up some relief for South Jersey restaurants

As the days get colder, restaurants are doing their darnedest to make outdoor dining an attractive option in unattractive times. From tents in the parking lot of Cape May’s Exit Zero Filling Station, to lawnside “igloos” at nearby Congress Hall, to a “Vinter Wonderland,” complete with ice rink, at Egg Harbor City’s Renault Winery, eateries that can afford to are leaning in and hoping a little winter mystique will distract from the fact that indoor dining remains capped at 25% and must end at 10 p.m.

Of course, New Jersey’s restrictions beat those of neighboring New York City and Pennsylvania, both of which shut down indoor dining last week.

There were 27,000 restaurants in New Jersey before the COVID-19 pandemic, employing 500,000 people and generating nearly $12 billion a year in economic activity, New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association President and CEO Marilou Halvorsen said during an online discussion last week.

Nationally, since the pandemic began, one in six restaurant and food service outlets in the U.S. has closed, according to the National Restaurant Association. Locally, those we’ve lost, according to a list compiled by New Jersey Monthly, have included Bisque in Ship Bottom and the Tuckerton Beach Grille.

