Our View: Funds for Boys & Girls Club of A.C. a sweet bonus to imploding Plaza

Then there was one more twist in the long-running dispute. In mid-December, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the city would auction the right to push the button to bring down the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino sometime in February.

Bidding in the online auction quickly ramped up. Attempts were made (apparently in vain) to win the button push for famous foes of President Donald Trump such as Hillary Clinton and Stormy Daniels. As of last week, bidding had topped out at $175,000.

The hotel tower hasn’t been connected to Trump for years, but as one of his former casino properties, it makes an effective lightning rod for presidential partisans and a possible subject of national publicity.

Small designated the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City to get the money raised for the right to be the person who brought down the Plaza.

This looked like it might be an exercise in Atlantic City’s world-class entertainment and showmanship skills for a worthy cause. Just one problem — the city never was authorized to have someone set off the Plaza implosion. “From the beginning, we thought the auction and any other related spectacle presented a safety risk, and we were always clear we did not want to participate in any way,” an Icahn spokesman said Monday.