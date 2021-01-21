OUR VIEW: Don’t relax self-protection from virus during quest for the vaccine

The miraculously quick development and production of COVID-19 vaccines is this winter’s happiest news. It also is the most frustrating, unfortunately.

It was inevitable that as soon as vaccines began to be available to health workers, nursing home residents and others at highest risk, many would hope they’d soon be eligible and get the precious immunization.

Last week, that turned into an impossible expectation, when New Jersey expanded vaccine eligibility to residents 65 and older, and to medically vulnerable younger people. Suddenly 4 million New Jerseyans were eligible, and many wanted the vaccine as soon as possible.

It wasn’t possible and wouldn’t be for weeks. The state’s current share of the U.S. vaccine supply of about 100,000 doses a week is about a fifth of what would be needed to meet current demand from those eligible.

People jammed every possible phone number and website they thought could get them lined up for a vaccination. That, of course, ensures that the already challenged government distribution of the vaccine will be less efficient, delaying when those eligible can get their shots. (Many who managed to get scheduled are already waiting several weeks).