Our View: Congressman Van Drew, here's what you need to do to help South Jersey right now

Van Drew condemned the actions at the Capitol. He also has said he was not trying to overturn the election that night, but rather bring attention to ways in which the Constitution was ignored.

He has articulated arguments for rejecting the Electoral College results. Regardless of how he framed them, they still seem an attempt to sow doubt that not all votes were legal. And he’s missing the point.

People are angry because we’ve just lived through one of the darkest days in American history. A violent mob, stirred up by rhetoric and a president who falsely claims to have won an election he lost, stormed the Capitol, destroyed property, terrorized lawmakers and used pipes, hockey sticks and even the American flag as weapons. Five people died, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick — a New Jersey son.

Our democracy tottered briefly because of these actions and the unwillingness to accept a result that courts and our Electoral College have upheld as legitimate.

“Let’s link arms with one another and begin to heal. Let’s stop this impeachment,” Van Drew said before Wednesday’s impeachment vote, contending he believes nothing Trump said that day rose to impeachable behavior.

There must be healing, but there also must be accountability.