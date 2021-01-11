OUR VIEW: Atlantic County needs a competent, responsible clerk — now

An egregious mistake by the office of Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan has compelled a Superior Court judge to order a special election to rerun the irredeemably tainted vote that resulted.

McGettigan’s office sent out 554 ballots to voters in Hamilton Township with the wrong county commissioner candidates for their district. By Election Day, when the county Board of Elections discovered the error by the clerk’s office, about 200 of the incorrect ballots had been filled out, received by the board and removed from their envelopes — making it impossible to even identify those who had voted on an invalid ballot.

At an emergency online hearing that day before Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez, an assistant to McGettigan was left to explain what went wrong in the clerk’s office and hear the judge’s exasperated, caustic comments on the situation that resulted. McGettigan was nowhere to be seen and made his assistant also handle the subsequent questions from the media.

“This is a horrendous situation,” Mendez said. “It does not reflect well on the clerk of Atlantic County.”

No, it doesn’t. A close competition for a commissioner seat has been compromised, and the special election that is the only path forward will cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.

Taxpayers lose in District 3 special election, Levinson says Republican Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said Wednesday the costs of a new elect…