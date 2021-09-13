OUR VIEW: Atlantic City fumbles bonuses for city workers and taxpayers

The deluge of federal borrowed money unleashed by the start of the COVID crisis a year and a half ago flowed through agencies, states and into counties and municipalities.

Nothing seems to calm the nerves of elected officials in a time of uncertainty like having large amounts to spend or distribute.

So great has been the funding flood that the little stream left from the American Rescue Plan part of it, when it reached Atlantic City, was still $33 million.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. is trying to share some of that COVID relief with city employees who worked during the height of the pandemic from March 20 to Sept. 28 last year. Their $3,500 bonuses would be what is popularly called “hazard pay” for the added risk of working in person. The mayor also wants to give city taxpayers $500 each, just to help them get through these troubled times.

Mayor Small hasn’t gone about this the right way, so a lesson in better cooperation with the city’s state partners is in order. The substance of what he’s doing raises some questions for the public as to the proper use of its money.