Other health crises need local attention too during pandemic

There could hardly be more attention to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has helped people slow the spread of the new virus. The attention and changes in behavior, however, also have increased the risks of familiar public health threats and crises.
There are about 300,000 more U.S. deaths this year than medical experts expected, but only about two-thirds of those have been attributed to COVID-19. Accounting for the others are a host of other causes that have gotten less attention during the pandemic.
Earlier this year, the medical community noted increases in deaths from heart disease and dementia. Cancer deaths are expected to rise in the years ahead because screenings and other preventive services have been reduced during the pandemic.
Until this year there was intense focus on addressing the opioid crisis in America. The focus went elsewhere and U.S. deaths from drug overdoses increased by an estimated 13% in the first half of this year. The nation’s medical experts say the pandemic has reduced access to life-saving treatment, harm reduction and recovery support services — just as increased stress and isolation were increasing the risk of addiction and substance-use disorders.
America also was grappling with a worrying increase in suicides the past couple of decades, with the rate increasing 35% from 1999 through 2018 (and 2% per year since 2006).
A recent article in the Journal of the American Medical Association, “Suicide Mortality and Coronavirus Disease 2019: A Perfect Storm?” suggests that the unprecedented public health actions needed to contain the new pandemic — along with social distancing requirements, stay-at-home orders and stress due to job loss — may result in far more suicides in the years to come.
This is why it’s so important for local agencies and institutions to not let up on these proven long-term challenges to health and well-being.
Cape May County recently established an Opioid Fatality Review Team to bolster referral systems, get overdose prevention and treatment services to families, and heighten overdose awareness. Careful and confidential reviews of overdose cases will seek specific points to improve.
AtlantiCare’s Behavioral Health Division will use an $800,000 federal grant to expand suicide prevention programs. Screening for suicidal thoughts will be extended to primary care visits, and suicide prevention coordinators will link patients with services, create safety plans with them and continue to monitor them.
“There are all these new stressors that factor into people’s mental health and can increase their levels of anxiety and depression,” said Dr. Brian Isaacson, associate chairman of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Department of Psychiatry. “There is a need for mental health services now more than ever as the pandemic continues.”
Such efforts help ensure that other harms aren’t neglected. The new disease has everyone’s attention, which is understandable. Society benefits most, however, from a rational approach to all risks to people.
