Oliver’s right, New Jersey oversight of Atlantic City should be renewed

These mirror the seven pillars of the plan to restore the city developed in 2018 by Jim Johnson, special counsel to Gov. Murphy on Atlantic City. These included rebuilding the strength of the casinos, boosting job opportunities, improving public safety and its perception, addressing disparities in the health of residents, better planning and developing of the city, making the needs of youth central to restoration efforts and creating an effective and durable city government.

The state’s efforts have clearly benefited city residents, and local officials have responded by supporting the revitalization project. Two city council members recently completed training in a program to connect residents — especially those most at risk from or prone to violence — with services and skills training to help them and improve public safety.

For its part, the state has gone out of its way to reach out to all segments and factions in the city. When Oliver lauded Mayor Marty Small Sr. for his work toward the common goals of state and city, she also praised his predecessor, Frank Gilliam Jr. We take her kind words for a corrupt former mayor awaiting federal sentencing as a signal to city residents that no one need be left behind.

New Jersey’s support is especially needed and welcome following the damage to the city economy and local employment during the pandemic.

The Legislature should get to work soon on enabling Atlantic City’s recovery to continue.