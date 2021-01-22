OK deal on nonprofit hospital support for towns is better than none

Meanwhile, other hospitals and towns squabble, and as little as nothing is paid. Vineland and Inspira Health are in dispute, as are AtlantiCare and Atlantic City.

Finally, last month, the Legislature voted to require nonprofit hospitals to make annual “community service” payments based on beds and satellite facilities. In return, their property tax-exempt status would be preserved.

A 300-bed hospital would pay an estimated $328,000 a year (rising 2% annually for inflation). Municipalities would share 5% of their payments with their counties.

This plan also calls for a study commission, reporting every three years on the impact on hospitals and the adequacy of the fees.

As with previous proposals, the New Jersey State League of Municipalities thinks the fees are too low, and urges Gov. Phil Murphy to veto the plan to get them higher or simply subject hospitals to regular property taxes.

That wouldn’t be fair since much hospital activity is nonprofit in nature and beneficial to the community. As the pandemic has shown, communities count on their hospitals to handle severe COVID-19 cases and minimize fatalities — even as restrictions on nonscheduled care sharply cut into hospital revenues.