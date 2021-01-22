OK deal on nonprofit hospital support for towns is better than none

Most New Jersey hospitals are structured as nonprofits and put most of what they make back into their operations and their communities rather than into shareholders’ pockets. Nowadays, they’re also part of multibillion-dollar health systems that include significant for-profit operations, with many in the system sharing in the profits.
Their historic nonprofit status exempted hospitals from local property taxes, until their for-profit activities undermined the legality of the exemption. In 2015, a landmark state tax court ruling found the for-profit side of Morristown Medical Center made it subject again to property taxes.
Municipalities already had pressed hospitals to agree to annual contributions to support police, fire and other local services. With the tax court ruling, municipalities sought such community payments (or property taxes) from two-thirds of the state’s nonprofit hospitals.
State lawmakers in 2016 then passed a statewide plan for hospitals to pay annual fees to their municipalities and retain their local tax-exempt status. But then-Gov. Chris Christie vetoed the bill. When municipalities-vs.-hospitals legal chaos ensued, Christie declared a two-year freeze on the issue and study toward a solution. None emerged.
Numerous hospitals have agreed to pay their municipalities annual community support fees. AtlantiCare pays Galloway Township per bed, which last year amounted to $274,000. The New Jersey Hospital Association estimates the per-bed fees, plus another fee for satellite emergency departments, sent $6.9 million to local governments hosting South Jersey hospitals last year.
Meanwhile, other hospitals and towns squabble, and as little as nothing is paid. Vineland and Inspira Health are in dispute, as are AtlantiCare and Atlantic City.
Finally, last month, the Legislature voted to require nonprofit hospitals to make annual “community service” payments based on beds and satellite facilities. In return, their property tax-exempt status would be preserved.
A 300-bed hospital would pay an estimated $328,000 a year (rising 2% annually for inflation). Municipalities would share 5% of their payments with their counties.
This plan also calls for a study commission, reporting every three years on the impact on hospitals and the adequacy of the fees.
As with previous proposals, the New Jersey State League of Municipalities thinks the fees are too low, and urges Gov. Phil Murphy to veto the plan to get them higher or simply subject hospitals to regular property taxes.
That wouldn’t be fair since much hospital activity is nonprofit in nature and beneficial to the community. As the pandemic has shown, communities count on their hospitals to handle severe COVID-19 cases and minimize fatalities — even as restrictions on nonscheduled care sharply cut into hospital revenues.
Gov. Murphy should sign the Legislature’s bill and establish a consistent system across the state for support by nonprofit hospitals of their host municipalities and counties.
During the next few years, towns could then make their cases that hospitals are getting more benefits from local services than they’re paying for. Hospitals could make their cases that their payments adequately support their local governments. Then lawmakers could weigh these and the study the commission’s analysis and adjust accordingly.
Even before the pandemic, the handling of this issue was wasteful and distracting. In this public health crisis, that’s no longer tolerable.