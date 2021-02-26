Ocean City should back clean wind energy — and soon

People often disagree about the methods for addressing climate change, but there is a widespread scientific and popular consensus that taking steps now to reduce the human contribution to it would be prudent and worthwhile.
Perhaps the most obvious step for New Jersey is to develop its vast resource of clean offshore wind energy. That ultimately could provide a large share of the state’s electrical needs and eliminate greenhouse gases from natural gas- and coal-fired plants currently providing that power.
Years after Europe established a competitive oceanic wind industry, the technology finally started appearing in the U.S. along the East Coast. New Jersey and other states, with full backing from the federal government, are wisely committed to developing large tracts of wind turbines in the Atlantic.
Offshore wind is the linchpin and best part of Gov. Phil Murphy’s goal of 100% clean energy for New Jersey by midcentury. Projects have been selected through competitive bidding, and Ørsted North America is developing what will be the nation’s largest wind energy field off the South Jersey coast.
The U.S. government, the entire N.J. government, every environmental group and we suspect the vast majority of state residents support these climate-friendly offshore wind energy projects and are even excited about them. Ørsted’s 1,100 megawatt project, enough to power half a million homes, will create thousands of jobs, many in South Jersey.
In Ocean City, though, the thoughts are about how the local government might delay this major project by the state. Councilman Bob Barr said the city could refuse permission for Ørsted to bring clean energy ashore via a buried cable, or maybe consider suing the company. “We can make things more difficult for them if we chose to,” Barr said.
The problem? Where the rest of the world sees the future of energy and part of the answer to its climate problem, some in Ocean City see wind turbines faintly on the horizon on clear days, 15 miles out to sea. That would be such an aesthetic offense to affluent oceanfront homeowners. Visual pollution they’re calling it.
We thought the fight against protective sand dunes by some rich beachfront property owners was the epitome of selfish elitism at the shore. But if Ocean City continues down this path, it would set a new standard for flouting the public interest.
Ørsted already moved the project to 15 miles out from the original 9 miles to address this overblown concern.
We will be happy to see wind turbines join the other uses of the sea, such as pleasure and fishing boats, oil tankers, container ships and boat-drawn parasailing and advertising. The turbines will reassure us that New Jersey residents and their representatives are capable of collectively and reasonably responding to a global threat. The Sierra Club’s New Jersey chapter thinks the turbines might increase tourism, as happened at Ørsted’s small wind project off Block Island, New York, according to a University of Rhode Island study.
Upper Township already has passed an ordinance agreeing to what’s needed for Ørsted’s plan to put some of the wind energy into the grid at the former Beesleys Point generation plant. Ocean City should enact a similar ordinance soon permitting the company to bring its subterranean cable through the city limits — and start publicizing with pride its tiny role in enabling this highly anticipated answer to the warming climate and rising seas that threaten “America’s Greatest Family Resort” more than most places.
The poorly thought out response by city officials already has generated some negative publicity. We hope they see the big picture before their slogan is changed to America’s most climate-foolish resort.