Ocean Casino Resort’s future looks brighter than, well, ever

We have an equal desire for each of Atlantic City’s casino hotels to succeed and contribute strongly to a revitalized destination resort — much the way parents love each of their children equally.

But just as the unlucky child struggling to find their footing occasions more worry and hope in the parents, the newest hotel in the city and largest in the state has kept us on an emotional rollercoaster for two decades.

Now the future for Ocean Casino Resort looks much brighter. Hope is turning into confidence in its success.

That was never the case in the past.

This most impressive casino building in the East began in 2006 with investment bank Morgan Stanley buying the land and designating Revel Entertainment Group to develop and operate the $2 billion casino hotel. The real estate-fueled U.S. economic collapse two years later put Revel and its financing under a menacing cloud. By 2010, Morgan Stanley decided to abandon the partly built hotel, taking a $932 million loss.