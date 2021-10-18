Now playing, the rise of high-tech funny money

Some people in area businesses this year got a role in the hot new version of one of America’s longest running crime dramas — the illegal passing of counterfeit money.

There long have been attempts to use phony money at the shore. The twist in this year’s episodes was that the realistic-looking bills weren’t unlawful to print and possess, but still very illegal to attempt to use as money.

They were made for use in movies, TV shows and theatrical productions in accord with U.S. Treasury guidelines. The otherwise realistic replica bills are prominently printed with phrases such as “For Motion Picture Purposes,” “Copy Money” and “Motion Picture Use Only.”

Last month, a woman working in a Galloway Township restaurant was given a prop money $100 bill for payment. Since the customers were regulars who come each Sunday after church, she was confident they hadn’t realized the money was made for the movies and not real.

Over Labor Day weekend, lower denominations of prop money were scattered around the Boardwalk in Ocean City. Earlier in the summer someone tried to pass a fake $100 bill to a business there.