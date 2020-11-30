Note to A.C. Council on mayor’s salary – criticize first, then vote

A story this month reported that as of his reelection on Nov. 3, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. received a 37% boost in his annual salary to $141,000.
This was news to nearly all of the city’s council members, even though they had twice voted to approve the increase as part of the city’s budget. Now they say they don’t like it.
It’s a big jump in pay and to a very high number for a mayor in New Jersey. Apparently this makes Small tied for second-highest-paid mayor with his counterpart in East Orange, Essex County. He now makes more than the mayor of the state’s largest city, Newark, who theoretically gets just $130,000 a year.
The highest paid mayor appears to be that of Elizabeth, in Union County, at $163,000 a year.
Atlantic City isn’t the only place where mayors have gotten big raises lately. The mayor of Linden, in Union County, also was given a 37% increase upon his reelection last year. Plainfield, also in Union, went crazy and more than doubled the salary of its part-time mayor to $75,000.
People who make less than $141,000 — which is the vast majority of South Jersey residents — may well think that on the face of it, that’s an absurd salary for the mayor of a small city in South Jersey. The mayor of Vineland earns just $45,000 and even the mayor of Camden makes only $130,000.
But from here the job of Atlantic City mayor looks much more demanding than that of Camden.
Atlantic City is a very complex municipality. It’s an island tourism destination, which means lots of businesses in the region’s dominant industry have a stake in not only how things are run but the image the resort presents to the rest of America and the world.
It’s also New Jersey’s legal gambling enclave, which gives the state a huge financial stake in the city’s success and is the primary reason the state had to take control of Atlantic City when local fiscal mismanagement almost bankrupted it.
The city also has a long history of providing entertainments outside the law, and a corresponding history of political corruption. Even in a notoriously corrupt state, Atlantic City might be exceptional for how routinely officials and others expect there to be something for them every time they have a bit of leverage.
Atlantic City mayors supplementing their salary has been common. We’ve lost count of how many have been charged, convicted and removed from office. Mayor Small took office when his predecessor was ousted after a federal guilty plea in the theft of $87,000.
In a better world, elected leaders wouldn’t be corrupt but would get compensation commensurate with their administrative responsibilities and performance. That’s apparently not what New Jersey citizens want or are capable of creating.
Most Atlantic City Council members reacted to the salary increase news as if they weren’t part of the government that had granted it. They said the timing was inappropriate, it didn’t look good, or was fiscally irresponsible. They should express these critical views while looking in the mirror.
Council President George Tibbitt said the salary increase for mayor was part of city budgeting by the state and the local administration that also paid more to other city officials. His fellow council members could have stayed informed about that. Or they could have looked at the city budget that sat in their mailboxes for a month and a half, Tibbitt said.
Instead, they just approved the budget without knowing what was in it — twice.
Apparently this needs to be said: The time to criticize and discuss the increase in mayoral salary or anything else in the budget is before voting on it.
One of the administrative responsibilities of council members is to engage the public on local matters and allow people to have a say in their local government. Not paying attention, not staying informed and rubber stamping whatever comes along seems about as poor as performance can get. No wonder the state had to take over the city’s finances.
