Note to A.C. Council on mayor’s salary – criticize first, then vote

Most Atlantic City Council members reacted to the salary increase news as if they weren’t part of the government that had granted it. They said the timing was inappropriate, it didn’t look good, or was fiscally irresponsible. They should express these critical views while looking in the mirror.

Council President George Tibbitt said the salary increase for mayor was part of city budgeting by the state and the local administration that also paid more to other city officials. His fellow council members could have stayed informed about that. Or they could have looked at the city budget that sat in their mailboxes for a month and a half, Tibbitt said.

Instead, they just approved the budget without knowing what was in it — twice.

Apparently this needs to be said: The time to criticize and discuss the increase in mayoral salary or anything else in the budget is before voting on it.

One of the administrative responsibilities of council members is to engage the public on local matters and allow people to have a say in their local government. Not paying attention, not staying informed and rubber stamping whatever comes along seems about as poor as performance can get. No wonder the state had to take over the city’s finances.