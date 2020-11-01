Nonlethal efforts by Pleasantville police point to better policy

The Pleasantville Police Department started July with an impressively restrained apprehension of a suspect brandishing a semi-automatic weapon with an illegally large magazine.
Throughout a two-hour standoff at a city dollar store with a Camden man, which included a brief chase into adjoining woods, police repeatedly ordered him to drop his handgun.
After he finally did and was taken into custody, they learned his girlfriend was killed earlier that day, and he was charged with that, too.
The firm patience of the Pleasantville police in their successful non-lethal apprehension of the armed suspect was assisted by Atlantic County, a regional SWAT team, and officers from Absecon, Atlantic City, Egg Harbor and Galloway townships, Northfield and Ventnor. They helped with crisis negotiation, security and controlling the crowd and traffic in the area.
July ended for the Pleasantville police with another, even more drawn-out confrontation with a threatening suspect.
That apparently mentally ill man refused to allow a maintenance worker to fix a leak in his condo residence. He then claimed to have a gun and other weapons and threatened to harm police and set fire to or blow up the building if they intervened.
Police were assisted this time by the man’s two social workers, the Pleasantville Fire Department and the county SWAT team again.
After seven hours of keeping the man talking and tiring him out, police eventually knocked down his door and waited before entering. They finally entered, removed him without harm and turned him over to a medical team.
Subduing dangerous suspects without harming them twice in one month is admirable. It requires a challenging balance of consideration for the threatening individual and the need to minimize risk to public and police — and great patience and self-control. As Pleasantville Chief Sean Riggin said later, there was a time when “we would have kicked that door in much earlier and gone in there and snatched him up and that would have been it.” But while that’s effective in almost every case, the one time it’s not is “not really defensible,” he said.
This compassionate and still secure approach to dangerous situations also costs more — $11,000 in the condo incident. Law enforcers must absorb such costs knowing they already can’t afford to do as much patrolling as needed.
This suggests a way that state governments can help police ensure confrontations with threatening suspects don’t end in their deaths: Set up an incident-resolution fund that reimburses departments for the extra effort that society wants.
Positive reinforcement works far better than criticism.
If Americans truly want better outcomes when those who enforce their laws engage members of the public, they’ll make it easier for them to do it right.
