NJ strategy to fund Medicaid through counties multiplies complexity

Studies often find that while Americans pay the most for health care, they don’t get the best outcomes. Maybe one reason is that complexity defeats efficiency in U.S. health care.

The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) aimed to bring private health insurance to millions who had none. The vast majority of the new coverage, however, was through the ACA’s expansion of the federal Medicaid program for those with low incomes.

The ACA left it to states whether to expand Medicaid for their residents and share in the increased costs. That required complex and changing formulas for cost-sharing — and created opportunities for states to work the system to their advantage.

New Jersey found one such way in 2018. If counties charged hospitals Medicaid fees and sent them to the state, the state could get federal Medicaid matching funds equal to or greater than the fees collected. These could be used to fund services to areas with a concentration of low-income patients.

The federal government already provides almost two-thirds of the $15 billion a year that New Jersey spends on its 1.8 million Medicaid beneficiaries.