NJ should update nursing homes now, then get help on outbreak response plan

The Legislature unsurprisingly is making a broad effort to evaluate the COVID deaths of so many long-term-care residents in New Jersey and plan widespread reforms and regulations to ensure a better outcome in the next infectious outbreak.
An early tragic lesson of the pandemic was that nursing homes hosted many vulnerable people in a setting much too conducive to the spread of the coronavirus. New Jersey and New York in particular saw a high percentage of their COVID deaths in long-term-care facilities after they mistakenly ordered them to accept recovering COVID patients from hospitals. That freed up hospital beds but helped spread the virus to vulnerable residents. Weeks later, the order was reversed.
In the early months of the pandemic nearly 50% of New Jersey deaths were in nursing homes, a trend that seemed to derive from being the earliest virus hot spot with New York. But now New Jersey’s long-term-care deaths are 37% of its overall COVID deaths, almost identical to the national rate of 36%. Seven other states have suffered more deaths in nursing homes.
N.J. legislators are advancing a series of bills to fix the nursing home problem. One would require the state Department of Health to develop an infection prevention and control plan for nursing homes. Another would better train nurses working in such facilities.
Senate President Steve Sweeney wants to create design and construction standards for new long-term-care facilities. Another bill would tighten reporting requirements for the facilities and establish a Nursing Home Advisory Council. Yet another would revise certain requirements concerning the licensure and operations of long-term care facilities.
Much of this is based on recommendations by the New Jersey Task Force on Long-Term Care Quality and Safety.
Having identified an obvious need, legislators are rushing to meet it — but their quick do-it-yourself approach is certain to be less effective and wasteful.
This is a nationwide problem that is being addressed by the best medical scientists. New Jersey legislators made the usual vow to incorporate the best practices from other states, but many other states performed no better at controlling nursing home infections and deaths, even after the experience of New York and New Jersey gave them ample warning of the danger.
What state officials should be speedily ensuring is that all nursing homes meet the new lengthy standards for long-term-care-facility practices that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released in late November. That would help save lives now.
Then, after federal and university researchers have had more time to study nursing home vulnerability across many states and the health care community has developed a consensus on needed improvements, that will be the time for New Jersey to craft its own regulations and programs in line with that more settled science.
We understand that with every member of the Legislature on the ballot this fall, there’s an urgent need for them to be seen doing something to counter COVID-19.