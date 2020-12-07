NJ should standardize, then fund, police camera systems for municipalities

Just before Thanksgiving, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law mandating that police officers wear body cameras.

That’s fine. We’ve urged since 2016 that the cameras be used by all police departments. The vast majority of departments in South Jersey already use body cams. Police and the public like them because they discourage misbehavior on all sides, reducing use of force by police when it isn’t needed and complaints against police when they aren’t justified.

The problem is that many municipalities haven’t provided their departments with the funds to equip themselves with camera systems. Many have waited to see if the state would pick up the cost, leaving more for local officials to spend and sparing their taxpayers from paying to equip their police.

Their wait seems to be paying off, as Murphy said he wants to sign a bill in the Legislature to spend about $58 million for police camera systems for the municipalities that haven’t already bought them.

That bill should include reimbursement for towns and cities for their police cam purchases about equal to what will be given to municipalities that were slow to adopt this helpful technology. Otherwise the state will be training local officials to put off even obviously beneficial upgrades in hope that other people will provide the money through the state.