NJ seeks to treat, not prevent, toxic algae

New Jersey also is a national leader in putting human sewage into its bodies of water — more than 23 billion gallons of sewage annually.

In cities with combined systems for stormwater and sewage, heavy rain causes sewage to overflow into the stormwater pipes and into waterways instead of to treatment plants. Of the 84 municipalities in the U.S. that still have such systems, 21 are in New Jersey. Nearly all serve North Jersey cities, with only Camden and Gloucester City still using combined systems in South Jersey.

At the Jersey Shore, though, barrier-island municipalities tend to have high percentages of impervious surfaces — paved, covered with buildings, even with buried plastic to discourage weeds. These send pollutants into the bays and ocean. Runoff is the major cause of the degradation of Barnegat Bay in Ocean County.

Last month, the Drinking Water Quality Institute, which advises the DEP, announced an effort to find a way to deal with toxic algae blooms.

But instead of reducing the runoff into waterways that overfeed the algae, the institute expects to find and recommend to the DEP methods for treating the water and algae to protect human health from the blooms.