NJ schools latest battleground in sexual politics war

In the 19th century, there was wide agreement that three topics were deemed unsuitable for polite discussion — sex, politics and religion.

These issues are entangled in the morals of individuals and society, and religion is considered a pillar of morality. All three are personal, subjective and can’t be mastered by reason alone. Talk about them risks unearthing deep disagreements and quickly becoming inflammatory, offensive, impertinent or inappropriate even among family and friends, let alone strangers and in public.

This attempt to keep a degree of public peace was in response to growing interest in the topics and recognition of their importance, and therefore was doomed. By the mid-20th century, popular culture had moved beyond just talking about sex, politics and religion to putting different views of them into practice. With sex a routine part of movies and television, schools started teaching about the physical basics of sex and its potential reproductive and disease consequences. And soon the U.S. Supreme Court found in the Constitution an individual right to abort an undesired pregnancy.

These liberations from what had long been conventional morality were done without much public discussion and were divisive. The use of government to assert new views of sex and religion made them political, ensuring that the perpetual dispute about these fundamentals of people and human behavior would be subject to partisan motivations as well.

In June 2020, while New Jersey residents put their attention into surviving the most intense COVID-19 outbreak in America, the state Board of Education adopted new student learning standards recommended by Gov. Phil Murphy’s commissioner of education. Among their requirements taking effect this fall is that grades kindergarten through 12 will instruct students in chosen views about gender and sexual orientation.

Some New Jersey parents have been given sample lesson plans, which included having teachers tell second graders, “You might feel like you’re a boy even if you have body parts that some people might tell you are ‘girl’ parts. You might feel like you’re a girl even if you have body parts that some people might tell you are ‘boy’ parts.” Some people such as parents, perhaps?

Teachers would give fifth graders a lesson in how hormone blockers can alter their biological puberty.

The newspaper has received complaints about the sex curriculum for about a year, and this year many Republicans have pursued legislation to reassert the role and rights of parents to instruct their children about sexual matters how and when they see fit.

Among the legislators is state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, who has called such standards “an out-of-control attempt to unnecessarily introduce sexuality into our kindergarten and elementary school children.”

At the federal level, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said he will introduce legislation, the My Child, My Choice Act, in response to New Jersey’s new sex education standards. The legislation would require parents to be informed of any classroom discussion relating to gender identity and sexual orientation, and require written consent by parents.

Societies have been disputing and changing their understanding and opinions about sex, politics and religion for millennia, with only relatively brief periods of stability. This isn’t one of them.

Not only will representatives and voters address sexual politics this year and the next in New Jersey, they’ll do so nationwide with the U.S. Supreme Court’s revisit to its abortion decision and the response to that.

However battles turn out, the war seems to be unending.