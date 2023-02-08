Gun control is one of those issues that has its modest ups and downs, yet always works well for both major parties and many advocacy organizations. The opportunities for grandstanding about guns and drawing support are endless.

Long ago the state enacted one of the strictest gun control regimens in the nation, encumbering and annoying those who legally own and use them to the extent allowed by federal law. But that didn’t slow calls for more restrictions, however little they might actually change anything.

Gov. Phil Murphy has repeatedly pressed the firearms hot button. In 2019 he and his staff came up with 10 new gun-control proposals. In 2021 during his reelection campaign, he proposed a dozen more. He should get a gun-control tattoo.

Then last year, as the gun divide got older and less effective politically, the U.S. Supreme Court reenergized it. In a case brought against New York State’s similarly maximal anti-gun laws, the court reasserted the U.S. Constitution’s right to carry a concealed weapon under the 2nd Amendment. This voided some excessive parts of controls in New York, New Jersey and some other states. The ruling also sounded a starting pistol in a race to enact new gun controls to try to get around federal law as much as allowed.

Happily for politicians, a statewide election already was scheduled for five months later. The Democrats controlling the Legislature tried to concoct a workaround and get a vote on it ahead of election, and Murphy said he’d sign whatever they came up with. Alas, this kind of sausage takes time, and the replacement proposal wasn’t done until the campaigns were over.

Back then, we expected the bill of new restrictions on carrying firearms also would be judged to prohibit what the 2nd Amendment says must be allowed.

Gun rights groups immediately filed legal objections, and as this year started a federal judge blocked major portions of the new gun control law. She temporarily restrained New Jersey from enforcing its ban on having a gun in “sensitive locations” such as beaches, casinos, bars, restaurants and public parks. The judge also blocked certain bans on carrying firearms on private property and in a vehicle.

Gun owners and Second Amendment groups rejoiced, and celebrated again last week when the judge extended the restraining order. Significantly, though, she allowed the law’s bans on firearms at playgrounds, youth sporting events and many government buildings.

And thus the gun control issue ebbs and flows. A handful of anti-gun states keep tightening until self-protection with a weapon is effectively prohibited, the federal courts reassert the constitutional right to protect oneself, and those states begin tightening again.

Murphy and his fellow Democrats tried the shotgun approach instead of aiming carefully, overloading the bill with bans and burdens. They mostly missed, of course, but may have scored a minor hit on bearing arms where children are present. Subsequent rulings in concealed carry litigation could coalesce around such a restriction.

This kind of resettling of case law after a major ruling is inevitable. We had urged elected officials to wait for a bit of clarity before revising state statutes. New Jersey won’t have a gun control law that withstands challenges any sooner by throwing government time and taxpayers’ money at the process.

But politicians will get plenty of stories depicting them as anti-gun leaders, and Murphy will want to be among them if he tries for the presidential nomination next year.