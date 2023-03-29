The New Jersey-led legalization of sports betting in 2018 and the subsequent rise of online betting have dramatically expanded the U.S. gambling industry.

By 2021 the amount legally wagered on sports had doubled to $52 billion, helping increase gambling revenue to a record $53 billion. Recently commercial casinos and online betting apps announced that last year’s revenue from betting jumped to another record, $60 billion.

Unsurprisingly, calls to the problem-gambling hotline — 1-800-GAMBLER — have more than quadrupled.

New Jersey has been working on a new program to identify potential problem gamblers online and get them help. The state Division of Gaming Enforcement launched its Responsible Gaming Initiative in January and then used last month’s Super Bowl season — the annual peak for sports betting — to announce and promote it.

The online approach is sensible since that’s where gambling and problems with it are growing. The computer processing that makes online gambling possible also creates a unique opportunity to identify those getting into trouble early.

The N.J. Attorney General’s Office said online gaming platforms now are required to study player data to identify possible problem gambling behavior. For example, a player might be betting more often each week and placing bets until their gambling account is emptied. Or a player might make a lot of large deposits in their betting account in a short period, or make repeated requests to increase their account limits on deposits or losses.

“We are using data to identify at-risk players, alert them to their suspected disordered gambling, and inform them about available responsible gambling features in online platforms and corrective actions they can take,” said David Rebuck, director of the DGE. Betting websites are required to offer the best tool — letting people exclude themselves from gambling — and must then prevent them from betting.

“This new approach will enable dedicated responsible gaming experts employed by the platforms and us to see the early warning signs and reach at-risk patrons before they find themselves in a financial catastrophe,” Rebuck said.

The magnitude of gambling disorder growth is only starting to be understood. An article in the current Newsweek magazine reported that gambling addiction, like drug addiction, is a bigger risk to those under age 25, particularly the young males targeted by betting companies.

Keith Whyte, executive director of the National Council on Problem Gambling, told Pew Research last year, “We believe that the risks for gambling addiction overall have grown 30% from 2018 to 2021, with the risk concentrated among young males 18 to 24 who are sports bettors.”

Lia Nower, director of the Center for Gambling Studies at Rutgers University School of Social Work, told Newsweek, “The more people gamble, the more activities they gamble on, and the younger they start, the more likely they are to develop problems with not only gambling itself but also mental health problems like depression, anxiety and suicidality.”

The risk is higher for people in New Jersey. The Rutgers center, which tracks betting in the state, says more than 6% of residents are now believed to have a gambling disorder, triple the national rate. The rate for those with a less severe gambling problem is about 15%, also nearly three times the national rate.

New Jersey’s Responsible Gaming Initiative is a good start, one that will require additional measures as problem gambling increases and its causes and consequences are better understood.

One modification the state should make now is to require independent, outside oversight of efforts to identify and help online gamblers at risk or already with a problem.

Making the betting platforms and New Jersey regulators responsible for how the program is implemented and for the help that is provided is fine. But gambling companies and state government both get substantial revenue from sports and online gambling, from those betting with their heads and those in over them. An independent institution with expertise in gambling disorders should periodically review the initiative and make recommendations on making it more effective.