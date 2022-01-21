NJ’s ever-increasing toll and tax bleed

The financial burden New Jersey puts on its residents and businesses is among the highest in the nation — and may be the heaviest if all the state’s methods of extracting money are considered.

So what better way to start a new year than to take more?

As of Jan. 1, motorists are paying tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway, Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike that are 3% higher.

That would have counted as a blessedly small hike in the past, but no longer. Now it’s the first of unending annual automatic increases to maintain and worsen the bite of the shameful double-digit jump in tolls 15 months before.

In 2020, while people were distracted by the tragic spread of COVID-19 and restrained by state-imposed lockdowns, New Jersey and its highway authorities jacked up tolls on the Garden State Parkway 27%, on the expressway 37% and on the turnpike 36%. At the crucial expressway toll plaza outside Atlantic City, the toll jumped a crushing 66%.

Opposition to these massive toll increases was suppressed under the guise of the pandemic, with public hearings canceled and replaced by fewer online hearings that only allowed token public input.