When France proposed raising its unaffordable retirement age of 62 years old to 64 (still well below the U.S. standard), protesters put the country in chaos for weeks. Some New Jersey police and firefighters can now decide to retire almost two decades earlier.

While people were beginning their Fourth of July holiday, Gov. Phil Murphy was signing into law a unanimously passed bipartisan measure that allows retirement at half their pay level for New Jersey’s uniformed public workers of any age after 20 years of work. Someone who started on the job at 25 could retire and move on to another career at 45, typically getting half their government pay for almost twice as many decades as they worked.

Public worker unions got state government to grant this benefit once before, in 1999 toward the end of the administration of Gov. Christine Todd Whitman. Then under Gov. Chris Christie, it was changed so that anyone hired after January 2000 had to be at least 55 years old or have 25 years of service to retire early.

Then came the pandemic with its many challenges and opportunities for mischief. Fire and police unions pushed to reestablish the benefit and nullify the fiscal prudence of the Christie administration.

In 2021, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law opening a two-year window giving about 8,000 police officers and firefighters reaching 20 years the option to choose early retirement at half pay regardless of their age or pension enrollment date.

That two-year window closed in May. The Legislature approved reopening the window forever, but Murphy asked for and got the bill amended to another three-year window for taking the 20-and-out option. When that window closes, the pension board of the Police and Firemen’s Retirement System can vote to make it permanent.

The New Jersey Association of Counties opposed the original bill, saying the two-year window wasn’t enough time to see how much this added benefit will cost local governments and New Jersey taxpayers.

Only about 280 uniformed employees took the extra-early retirement as a result of the two year window, which isn’t surprising. Working five more years to their normal early retirement — 25 and out — gets them substantial salary and pension enhancements and retiree health benefits. As a consequence, supporters of 20 and out have said it will save money. If that’s true, wouldn’t it be a bad financial choice for police that shouldn’t be encouraged?

The association of counties, though, remains opposed to the new benefit. It said, “Conservatively assuming the officer retires at a salary of $120,000 per year and lives until the age of 80, taxpayers would be responsible for paying this police officer in retirement $2,100,000.”

And local governments would have to replace an extra-early retiree with a new officer costing over $105,000 per year in salary and benefits.

New Jersey has been making promises of lavish pension benefits to government workers for decades, while funding just a fraction of them. The local governments are being forced to make double-digit increases in their pension contributions, and these don’t even reduce the massive underfunding. Now another benefit has been added.

“State leaders should instead be focusing on how to relieve this ever-growing fiscal burden that ultimately falls on beleaguered property taxpayers,” the association of counties said.

At the least, state elected officials should bother to get public support for adding benefits. People outside government will work for decades to pay off the borrowing and spending by one batch of government workers on another. There’s no such early retirement for private workers, nor early escape by New Jersey taxpayers from the state’s debt load.

Before they make 20 and out permanent, the pension system trustees are supposed to certify that the benefit “does not result in increased employer contributions” by local governments and their taxpayers. Otherwise a new bill will needed.

Frankly we would be shocked if this benefit didn’t become permanent and even spread to other classes of government employees. That seems much more likely to happen than the 50% cut in senior citizen property taxes that Murphy and the Legislature said might come in 2026.