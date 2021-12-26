NJ pandemic toll not just in COVID-19 data

As the pandemic enters its third year, the costs beyond COVID-19 illnesses and deaths are beginning to become apparent.
In New Jersey, significantly more people are dying at home from the familiar threats to human health and life of heart disease, cancer and diabetes-related conditions.
A study by the New Jersey Hospital Association found that last year, at-home deaths increased 28% statewide. For the prior three years the average for at-home deaths in the state was 21,890, according to the association’s Center for Health Analytics, Research and Transformation, but in the pandemic’s first year they jumped to 28,326. At the same time, hospitalizations for non-COVID emergency medical conditions fell.
Cathy Bennett, president and CEO of the Hospital Association, said EMS workers throughout the state were seeing people who had waited too long to seek care for life-threatening conditions.
Perhaps they feared getting COVID-19 in a hospital or other care setting, or were trying not to burden care providers. As part of the Murphy administration’s statewide shutdown to slow the spread of the virus, it barred non-emergency surgeries, ambulatory procedures and other services by hospitals.
Bennett said the surge in at-home deaths “may be counted among COVID’s terrible impact,” beginning “to shed light on the uncounted toll of COVID in individuals who delayed seeking necessary health care.”
The study, based on New Jersey State Health Assessment Data and hospital discharge data, showed COVID-19 as the primary cause in 16,458 deaths in 2020. There were 79,257 deaths from other causes, and those non-COVID deaths were 4.3% higher than the average for the previous three years.
The pandemic costs to New Jersey’s businesses and jobs are starting to come into focus as well.
The recently released Business Outlook Survey by the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, which for six decades has tracked the plans of business owners, found a stunning level of pessimism about the year ahead.
Almost 30% will be looking to sell or close their business sooner than anticipated due to continued COVID-19 related challenges such as difficulty hiring workers and securing products and supplies. A similar share of owners said they’re still determining how they’ll have to respond.
While super-majorities in the 70%-80% range said they faced supply-chain shortages and struggled to find qualified workers, about half reported their existing staff was more stressed, the business had lost revenue, wages had been increased higher than they wanted or could afford, and customer service had suffered.
The survey also found that New Jersey has faced employment challenges even as government data showed plenty of job openings. More businesses reported decreased hiring this year and last year, 21% and 23% more respectively.
As the pandemic winds down, there is hope. Next year, there are 24% more businesses planning to increase hiring than not.
The reaction to COVID-19 by people, institutions and governments was able to slow the spread of the virus for a while, but as each new and more contagious variant arose that became less possible. This year, despite distancing, masking and widespread easy access to vaccines, U.S. COVID deaths will be in the 400,000 range. The newly dominant omicron variant is readily infecting many who had been vaccinated.
At the same time, the collective response to the novel coronavirus seems to be worsening other serious illnesses and damaging business and economic activity.
Understanding the many consequences of our myriad responses to a new contagious disease will be essential preparation for the next time one is loosed upon the world.