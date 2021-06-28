NJ officials, their union supporters push bill to empower public unions to take even more

Many government officials in New Jersey are also union officials and representatives. The unions found that helpful in getting what they want from government and its taxpayers when nonunion elected officials sometimes balked.
Some may still call this the Garden State, but to officials it is a union state with an entrenched regime of laws, policies and practices that strengthen and reward public worker unions. Officials in return get the money and campaign help to ensure they stay in office where they can remain of service.
One measure of the consequences of this for residents is that they pay the nation’s highest total government tax bill. The average New Jersey resident’s lifetime tax burden last month was estimated at $931,698 — almost twice what the average American will pay. The governments in the state take 50% of residents’ lifetime earnings, which is the highest lifetime tax rate in the nation. Even the biggest tax grab in America, though, isn’t enough to pay for the outsized promises of pension and health payments to public worker unions.
This apparently is not enough. A bill in the state Legislature would strengthen the bargaining position of public worker unions. That would help unions squeeze more out of not just the state, but all county and local governments too. Lead sponsor in the Assembly is John Armato, D-Atlantic.
The bill would make more things that unions want subject to collective negotiation, just about anything not explicitly exempted by legislation or that prevents a government unit from following state law. It would declare that contract provisions would persist after the contract expired, removing the incentive for unions to negotiate a new contract that doesn’t give them substantially more than the old.
Senate President Steve Sweeney, himself a high-ranking union official, said this bill is another response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling that governments can’t force employees to pay union dues or fees without the workers’ consent.
The bipartisan response of organizations representing county and local governments has been strongly against the bill. They say it would empower organized labor to exert undo pressure and influence on county and municipal governments. That would make it much harder for local officials to act in the interests of residents and taxpayers.
Organizations strongly opposing the bill include the New Jersey Association of Counties, the New Jersey State League of Municipalities, the New Jersey Conference of Mayors, and several organizations representing government professionals.
State officials already have put the interests of themselves and their union supporters too far ahead of those of their constituents. Instead of joining unions in their perpetual push for more at the public’s expense, they should instead seek to make government responsible, fair and sustainable.