NJ officials, their union supporters push bill to empower public unions to take even more

Many government officials in New Jersey are also union officials and representatives. The unions found that helpful in getting what they want from government and its taxpayers when nonunion elected officials sometimes balked.

Some may still call this the Garden State, but to officials it is a union state with an entrenched regime of laws, policies and practices that strengthen and reward public worker unions. Officials in return get the money and campaign help to ensure they stay in office where they can remain of service.

One measure of the consequences of this for residents is that they pay the nation’s highest total government tax bill. The average New Jersey resident’s lifetime tax burden last month was estimated at $931,698 — almost twice what the average American will pay. The governments in the state take 50% of residents’ lifetime earnings, which is the highest lifetime tax rate in the nation. Even the biggest tax grab in America, though, isn’t enough to pay for the outsized promises of pension and health payments to public worker unions.

This apparently is not enough. A bill in the state Legislature would strengthen the bargaining position of public worker unions. That would help unions squeeze more out of not just the state, but all county and local governments too. Lead sponsor in the Assembly is John Armato, D-Atlantic.