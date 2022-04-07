NJ needs a Sweeney budget center at Rowan

The path to New Jersey state government’s dire financial condition was pretty simple. Each year governors and the Legislature looked at the numbers to see how much they could spend and then they spent it — and a little more, with borrowed or imagined revenue. They didn’t even look long term or consider sustainability.

Gov. Phil Murphy, another big money Wall Street guy, has been outdoing all of his predecessors. He took a state budget that was around $30 billion and jacked it up every year. This year he wants to spend $49 billion, which would mark a 41% increase in state spending since he started.

How’s that for inflation? Anyone whose income hasn’t increased 41% since Murphy decided on a second career in politics at the expense of New Jersey is worse off relative to the state’s greedy and shameless government. With $49 billion to spend, a lot of connected people won’t have to worry much about the price of cars, housing, gasoline or food.

Readers may recall that the former leader of South Jersey Democrats, then Senate President Stephen Sweeney, worked hard to launch a Path to Progress budget and spending reform process to restore fiscal responsibility. After the governor started cutting off money for things in South Jersey and Murphy’s most loyal unionized teachers spent $10 million trying to defeat Sweeney, the Senate president became more supportive — or at least less oppositional — to the governor.

That, however, led to Sweeney’s downfall. The Republican wave in last fall’s election, especially in South Jersey, made it a bad time to be more aligned with progressive spendthrift Murphy. An unknown candidate spending a pittance blindsided the state’s powerful and longest-serving Senate president, unseating him by a couple thousand votes.

Last week Sweeney’s diligent and patient effort to bring basic fiscal sense to New Jersey government flowed into a new form. He and Rowan University announced the creation of the Sweeney Center for Public Policy.

At the heart of the center is an expert multi-year workgroup to develop the realistic long-term budgets and revenue projections so sorely lacking in state government.

The policy center’s advisory board, which Sweeney will chair, already includes a stellar roster of economics and fiscal policy talent, including Thomas J. Healey, senior fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and former assistant secretary of the U.S. Treasury Department; Charles Steindel, former N.J. Treasury chief economist and senior vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York; economist Joel Naroff; Ralph Thomas, executive director of the N.J. Association of Certified Public Accountants; David Rousseau, former state treasurer; Michael Vrancik, former manager of N.J. Treasury’s Office of Management and Budget; Marc Pfeiffer, assistant director of Rutgers’ Bloustein Bureau of Local Government Research and former deputy director of the state Division of Local Government Services; Richard Keevey, senior policy fellow at Rutgers and former state budget director and controller; and Michael L. Lahr, director of Rutgers Economic Advisory Service.

The first report of the group, which held its initial meeting last Thursday, will be a five-year baseline New Jersey budget based on consensus revenue projections by a team of economists.

“Multi-year projections need to be made public so they can be critiqued, inform citizens, and guide the governor and the Legislature in the creation of sound, sustainable budgets,” Sweeney said. That would make New Jersey “competitive, affordable and an even better place to live.”

The center hopes to release that first report in June, just ahead of budget deadline for the state’s fiscal year beginning July 1. A more detailed report is planned for release next January.

The Sweeney Center for Public Policy at Rowan University sounds like exactly what state government needs and its more responsible officials and representatives will welcome. We’re grateful to the university for helping make it possible.

Many will wonder whether it’s a step in relaunching the political career of Steve Sweeney or assume it will be. We hope so. He focused on getting government to live within its means for years when few others would, and was a strong voice for the too-often-neglected interests of South Jersey residents and businesses. Those are both still very much needed.