NJ must keep the electricity reliable as it pursues clean energy agenda

The PJM Interconnection, the nation’s largest power grid, takes care to ensure that energy generators not only compete on price but commit to making electricity always available to customers.
So besides holding auctions to see who will provide power at the lowest cost, every few years PJM accepts bids for commitments to provide capacity for reserve power.
This is important because the public and companies need dependable electricity even during extreme weather events and periods of peak demand. Texas utilities don’t commit to providing reserve capacity, so a severe storm last winter resulted in calamitously long blackouts.
New Jersey got a bit of good news from the latest PJM capacity auction in the spring.
For the higher-priced section of the PJM grid that includes New Jersey, the cost to ensure standby power fell 41%. Three years ago New Jersey had to pay $166 per megawatt per day. That dropped to $98.
PJM said the lower prices were the result of a lower forecast of needed power load, lower reserve requirements, and lower estimated costs for generating more electricity.
Ahead of the previous capacity auction, we urged the grid and state regulators to pursue energy market reforms that would favor nuclear plants, since those are the only baseload plants with no global-warming emissions. Happily, the auction seems to confirm such a trend.
The greatest increase in cleared capacity — plants qualifying for capacity payments — was among nuclear generators. They added 4,460 megawatts to their total in the prior auction.
Natural gas and the renewable wind and solar generators also increased, with 942 megawatts for gas and a combined 312 megawatts for wind and solar, according to PJM.
Just as important was the steep decline in cleared capacity among coal-fired generators — 8,175 megawatts less than the 2018 auction. Brian Lipman, litigation manager for the New Jersey Division of Rate Counsel, told NJ Spotlight, “The writing is on the wall for coal. It is too expensive.”
For more than a year, New Jersey has been threatening to abandon participation in the PJM grid because officials want the market for reserve capacity to include more solar and wind generation, which the state has generously subsidized.
The problem is, as Texas demonstrated, solar and wind power are dependent on favorable weather conditions. Until massive battery storage becomes cheaper and commonplace, solar and wind can’t be counted on to deliver reserve power whenever it is needed.
Last week, the N.J. Board of Public Utilities sensibly signaled that it will stay with PJM and study the matter further. The board’s staff recommended that it would be premature to leave the grid with regional and national energy markets and regulations in development.
The cost of reserve power is a small part of the electric bills of residents and businesses, so customers shouldn’t get their hopes up too much. They’ll probably see a bit of savings starting in June next year.
But that might be overwhelmed by the costs of pursing Gov. Phil Murphy’s clean-energy agenda and upgrading the electric grid to handle renewable energy.
Perhaps the cost of power to consumers will actually fall someday thanks to technological advances. Until then, New Jersey residents and businesses should expect to pay significantly more than they would in many other states.