NJ must help cut auto pedestrian carnage

Three months ago, a Mainland Regional High School student was struck by a car and badly injured while trying to cross New Road (Route 9).

Since then, parents and the city have been trying to improve the safety features for pedestrians crossing the 40 mph highway at the edge of the school property. Specifically, they want a traffic signal so vehicles can be stopped to allow pedestrians to cross.

So far, the state has resisted that improvement.

City officials said they have been concerned about pedestrian safety there for years. After residents and parents amplified those concerns to City Council, officials met with representatives of the N.J. Department of Transportation about the accident zone.

The DOT has made some pedestrian safety improvements, including a button-activated yellow flashing light at the Monroe Avenue corner of the school property to improve visibility to drivers, “school ahead” warning signs and better pavement markings.

The student was hit a little south of that intersection where there is a crosswalk, also recently repainted, over to the Cornerstone commercial and retail center.

Linwood police have indicated the area near the school has not seen a disproportionate number of accidents. But the usual rate of accidents these days is no longer tolerable.

Through the first 9 months of last year, U.S. auto fatalities increased by 12% over 2020 — the highest percentage increase in the recorded history of data in the federal Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

The road deaths in New Jersey jumped far higher — 19.2% in the first three quarters of 2021.

Pedestrian fatalities have been soaring for more than a decade, since the popularity of personal and vehicle electronics made distracted driving a poorly addressed public health crisis.

Even before the pandemic, pedestrian fatalities had increased 46% since 2010, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Speedy, aggressive and unsafe driving got worse when the pandemic began. In the association’s most recent data, for the first half of 2020, the rate of fatalities per miles driven increased 20%.

A member of the Linwood Board of Education, Lisa Bonanno, has started an online petition in favor of installing a full traffic signal that would stop the cars and trucks on Route 9 so pedestrians could cross. Too often vehicles just drive through the roadside flashing yellow lights without even slowing down.

The state DOT has promised to take another look at the situation.

Business as usual for traffic and highway engineers isn’t good enough anymore. They try to balance safety and vehicle flow, but the carnage on the roadways tragically proclaims that drivers are overly empowered, to the point that too many of them lack basic consideration for the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and anyone else near their deadly vehicles.

People have hours to waste or try to fill with dubious entertainments, yet when they get behind the wheel their minutes and even seconds suddenly become so precious all else is secondary.

The state and its Department of Transportation must start acting with the knowledge that the rapid rise in deaths and horrible injuries isn’t worth the effort to save drivers pointless bits of time.