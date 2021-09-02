NJ motorists to pay for driving in NY

Fellow Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy mounted a better reasoned and more promising criticism of New York’s plan two years ago.

Murphy argued the city wasn’t doing enough to avoid charging drivers twice by simply crediting to the congestion fee the high tolls they paid on the tunnels and bridges crossing the Hudson River below 60th Street.

That would still leave drivers using the George Washington Bridge north of the congestion zone, the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge south of it and other city entrances paying twice when they entered midtown-to-lower Manhattan. Murphy’s letter to then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo also pointed out that such unfair congestion charging would cause drivers to shift to the toll-credited Lincoln and Holland tunnels, worsening their already excessive traffic.

Murphy’s also asked Cuomo to “consider dedicating a portion of the congestion pricing revenue to mitigate the burden” of increased use of NJ Transit and the Path train system as a result of the new tax on drivers in the city. This would help address the new fees falling hardest on lower-income drivers.

This first major implementation of congestion pricing in America may set the standard for many cities, so the city and New York state must get it right. Their unilateral approach is unlikely to be fair.