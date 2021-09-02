NJ motorists to pay for driving in NY

New Jersey drivers were expected by now to be among the first in the nation to pay a fee for driving in a congested zone. A couple of years ago New York City’s transportation authority approved collecting hefty fees starting this year for all vehicles operating in Manhattan below 60th Street.
New York’s plan stalled under the Trump administration but got the go-ahead from federal regulators this year. This month and in October the city will hold online hearings on the congestion fees, then conduct an environmental review, and implement them in 2023.
Cameras will read license plates and vehicle owners will be sent bills. A panel in the Cuomo administration suggested charging $11.52 for cars and $25.34 for trucks, using the money to improve the city’s subway and bus systems. This will be the U.S. debut of something done around the world. Other cities are sure to follow. Los Angles, San Francisco and Seattle already are considering it.
Lasts month, New Jersey Reps. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican, and Democrat Josh Gottheimer threatened to punish New York. They will try to convince Congress to withhold transit grants from the state and give New Jersey drivers tax credits if the congestion fee is implemented.
That’s probably an idle threat. Since congestion pricing promises to reduce traffic, improve mass transit, fight global warming and extract money from the public through the popular user fee method, surely urban politicians throughout America will be for it.
Fellow Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy mounted a better reasoned and more promising criticism of New York’s plan two years ago.
Murphy argued the city wasn’t doing enough to avoid charging drivers twice by simply crediting to the congestion fee the high tolls they paid on the tunnels and bridges crossing the Hudson River below 60th Street.
That would still leave drivers using the George Washington Bridge north of the congestion zone, the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge south of it and other city entrances paying twice when they entered midtown-to-lower Manhattan. Murphy’s letter to then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo also pointed out that such unfair congestion charging would cause drivers to shift to the toll-credited Lincoln and Holland tunnels, worsening their already excessive traffic.
Murphy’s also asked Cuomo to “consider dedicating a portion of the congestion pricing revenue to mitigate the burden” of increased use of NJ Transit and the Path train system as a result of the new tax on drivers in the city. This would help address the new fees falling hardest on lower-income drivers.
This first major implementation of congestion pricing in America may set the standard for many cities, so the city and New York state must get it right. Their unilateral approach is unlikely to be fair.
New York is a vast metropolitan area whose traffic, economy and population extend far beyond its political borders. For congestion pricing to be fair, effective and not just a way to add another tax, it should be implemented as part of a regional approach to transportation management and funding. Relieving traffic woes, improving mass transit and cutting vehicle emissions can be done by redistributing tolls and taxes, rather than increasing them.
We encourage the public to comment on New York’s plan, even those who never drive there. Don’t be shocked if all other East Coast cities follow the leader.
The city’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority will hold 13 virtual meetings beginning Sept. 13 and lasting into mid-October. To sign up for them, or leave a comment immediately, visit new.mta.info/project/CBDTP.
For its part, Congress shouldn’t take a side in this free for all of state and local governments. The federal Department of Transportation presumably already has studied congestion pricing in Europe and understands how to get the most out of it. A bill in Congress would provide funding to study and implement such systems.
The proper role for federal influence on congestion pricing is the technical one of promoting what works best.