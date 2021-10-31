NJ megamall finally gets chance to succeed

Last month, the last major section of the mall opened, a luxury shopping wing featuring stores such as Dolce & Gabbana and Saks Fifth Avenue, exotic fish ponds and 16-foot sculptures. The operators expect to have 85% of the mall’s total retail space leased by year’s end. The final piece to the complex will be adjacent hotels.

Many regular shopping malls have lost some of their traditional anchors that they counted on to drive traffic, such as the departure of Sears and J.C. Penney from the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing. In areas where the local economy has declined, malls have closed.

American Dream aims to be an East Coast destination, a recreational shopping concentration of extraordinary magnitude drawing visitors from other states and nations. That has worked for the conglomerate elsewhere and perhaps it will in the Meadowlands.

Visitors from elsewhere with money to spend could make American Dream a success, add to the New Jersey economy and help justify (in some minds anyway) state government’s massive support for the development over the years. The N.J. Economic Development Authority provided $350 million in direct subsidies, $100 million in road improvements and hundreds of millions more in financing.

New Jersey must subsidize businesses because it has long had the worst business tax climate in the nation. Next time some South Jersey company manages to get a little benefit from the necessary evil of state subsidies, remember the $1.2 billion given to this risky venture up north.