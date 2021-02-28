NJ legalization rush makes underage marijuana, alcohol penalty free

The administration of Gov. Phil Murphy and his fellow Democrats controlling the Legislature didn’t address the issue of underage use of marijuana until long after they ensured it would be legal. They rigidly avoided any discussion of the harms of cannabis especially to youngsters as they pushed to turn the drug, still federally illegal, into a taxable New Jersey industry.
When it came time for the enabling legislation, suddenly they remembered the children who they had claimed would be prohibited from using powerful legal marijuana. Murphy wanted civil penalties for those under 21 using the drug.
But Democratic legislators didn’t want to burden underage users with even civil fines, let alone misdemeanor charges, so they sent Murphy a marijuana industry bill with no penalties — just repeated warnings — for underage marijuana users. For good measure, they also removed all penalties statewide for underage drinking of alcoholic beverages.
At the same time they restricted law enforcement interaction with teenagers, children and anyone up to the age of 21 smoking pot or drinking or both. Their pro-pot-industry campaign vow that underage use would be prohibited apparently was a self-serving ruse.
Sen. Robert Singer, R-Monmouth, told New Jersey Law Journal he thinks the law essentially “criminalizes police.” The law may say there’s no smoking or drinking on the beach, for example, but if “you happen to smuggle in marijuana and beer cans and you’re 18- or 19-years-old … the police can come over, but they can’t search you or arrest you. The police will give you a warning, walk away, and you can go back to smoking and drinking. There is no consequence for what you are doing,” Singer said.
New Jersey’s political leaders should have more concern for the health and safety of kids and young adults.
As we’ve pointed out when they ignored the science, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 10% of regular marijuana users become addicted. For those who begin using it before adulthood, the addiction rate is about 17%.
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine says long-term marijuana use can have permanent effects on the developing brains of adolescents and young adults. The drug impairs learning, memory and attention — causing damage that may last even after people stop using it.
The harm to New Jersey families has been ensured, but the state’s leaders should at least try to reduce it with a robust program to educate children and youngsters about the risks they face from marijuana.
Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, both R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, have introduced a bill to include age-appropriate instruction on the risks of marijuana and cannabis use for students in grades 3 through 12.
Gov. Murphy and the Legislature’s Democratic leaders haven’t protected children and young adults from the commercial sale of high-powered marijuana that they’ve legalized. The least they could do now is ensure those at risk are warned.