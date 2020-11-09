NJ improves a popular aid program for low-income workers

Economists widely regard the federal Earned Income Tax Credit program as one of the most effective ways to get money to the working poor. It’s a proven assist that doesn’t discourage them from taking steps up and out of poverty.

About two decades ago New Jersey added its own Earned Income Tax Credit. With broad bipartisan support, the program has been expanded repeatedly since then. That trend continues this year.

Qualifying low-income residents receive EITC money — up to thousands of dollars — whether they owe taxes or not. The applications for the two programs are part of simply filing federal and then state income tax returns.

The state follows the guidelines of the federal program. Individuals with no children making up to $15,820 a year qualify. For couples without children the income limit is $21,710. Those with three or more children qualify for the EITC with up to $56,844 annual income.

Two modest improvements this year to New Jersey’s program increase the size of the benefit and broaden who is eligible.

New Jersey pays a percentage of the federal benefit, which is rising from 39% to 40%. That’s expected to cost the state another $20 million.