NJ improves a popular aid program for low-income workers

Economists widely regard the federal Earned Income Tax Credit program as one of the most effective ways to get money to the working poor. It’s a proven assist that doesn’t discourage them from taking steps up and out of poverty.
About two decades ago New Jersey added its own Earned Income Tax Credit. With broad bipartisan support, the program has been expanded repeatedly since then. That trend continues this year.
Qualifying low-income residents receive EITC money — up to thousands of dollars — whether they owe taxes or not. The applications for the two programs are part of simply filing federal and then state income tax returns.
The state follows the guidelines of the federal program. Individuals with no children making up to $15,820 a year qualify. For couples without children the income limit is $21,710. Those with three or more children qualify for the EITC with up to $56,844 annual income.
Two modest improvements this year to New Jersey’s program increase the size of the benefit and broaden who is eligible.
New Jersey pays a percentage of the federal benefit, which is rising from 39% to 40%. That’s expected to cost the state another $20 million.
Residents as young as 21 can now apply for EITC benefits, down from a minimum age of 25 last year. The state expects to spend an additional $11 million on that. The upper age limit for state EITC remains 65.
There are about 600,000 New Jersey residents eligible for its EITC, and the lower age requirement is expected make it available to another 60,000.
Unfortunately, up to a quarter of those eligible for this refundable tax credit don’t apply for it. That’s tens of thousands of people who could benefit most from this significant economic relief who are leaving money on the table.
Readers who know anyone who might be eligible should make sure they’re aware of the federal and state Earned Income Tax Credit programs. Show them this editorial if it helps.
And if the dread of filling out the federal and state income tax returns is stopping them, help them with that easy task or refer them to one of the agencies or organizations that assist with filing returns.
Getting this help to more low-wage earners is especially crucial this year. The economic hardships of the pandemic have fallen hardest, by far, on those least able to afford them.
Many working families were already eligible for EITC, and this year more with be joining them.
