NJ grabs 911 fees, double taxing public it puts at risk

More than 15 years ago, as communications technology offered more and better services while becoming much more complicated, state government enacted a law imposing a fee of 90 cents a month on every telephone line in the state. That money was to be used to build a cutting edge system of critical 911 emergency communications.

In a state that already imposes among the highest tax burdens on its residents and businesses, another in the endless series of new or increased taxes and fees shouldn’t have been necessary. But this one at least would go to important public benefits. Mobile phones had made it more difficult to locate callers reporting an emergency, and devastating storms were knocking out emergency communications needed to avoid catastrophe.

But the monthly charge on everyone didn’t go to that pressing need, hardly at all. Of the nearly $1.75 billion collected since 2009, both Democratic and Republican state government administrations have diverted more than $1.5 billion to their budgets for general use. Only 11% of the money was spent on eligible expenses.

The need to upgrade and operate 911 systems didn’t go away. State looting of the fund just put the burden on New Jersey’s counties. Over the last several years alone, county governments spent an estimated $175 million for facility upgrades, telephone systems, computer aided dispatch, location mapping technology, voice recording technology, data analytics and Next Generation 911 upgrades, according to the New Jersey Association of Counties. They spend an estimated $100 million per year on general operating expenses for salaries, staff training, system maintenance and network security.

This means that everyone with a phone line is being taxed twice for their 911 services — once by the state’s monthly fee that state officials use as they please, and again by counties that must ensure the basic safety and security needs of the public are met.

States charging such fees and then diverting them to other uses is such a widespread, national problem that the Federal Communications Commission established a strike force called “Ending 911 Fee Diversion Now.” People aware of bad government in New Jersey will not be surprised to hear that the task force found it is the worst offender in the nation for diverting 911 fees. New Jersey has failed to provide any funding for eligible expenses to local 911 centers operated by counties and municipalities and is the only state in the nation that doesn’t share 911 monies.

The task force report to Congress said 911 fee diversion reduces public access to emergency assistance, and makes the public less safe by undermining 911 operations and first responders. It recommended that state agencies diverting 911 fees should be subject to fines and penalties, and be ineligible for FCC renewal of public safety spectrum licenses. The task force also urged withholding state eligibility for federal grant money that could be used in place of the diverted fee funds.

The association of counties made a simpler request last week to the state Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee to include $21 million in funding for county 911 centers in the new budget. This could make a $1 million grant available for each county to maintain, upgrade or regionalize their 911 systems — the latter another good idea.

This is a modest request considering that New Jersey has failed to provide any funding to counties for this purpose for well over a decade.

Needless to say, Gov. Phil Murphy and the Legislature should also phase out the diversion of the 911 funds. Or better yet, quit charging the fee on monthly phone bills.

State government crushes people with very high levels of all the unpopular taxes. Stopping and reversing this trend of nickel and diming its residents as well would give them a bit of reassurance at a low cost.