NJ gifts in Christmas tree bill funding US

Right before Christmas, Congress passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill to fund the U.S. government in fiscal year 2023. Many economists think the vast increase in federal spending the past few years is a main culprit in high inflation. The high prices that have burdened middle income Americans particularly and the recession the Federal Reserve is expected to trigger to get inflation under control may bring regret for imprudent spending before the year is over.

But who cares about tomorrow when there are gifts for almost everyone under the Christmas tree bill. And who would rudely withhold appreciation for their gifts because they think buying them all was irresponsible, even unaffordable.

Much of the $1.7 trillion had to be spent regardless of the unsustainable debt already burdening the country. And all of the spending now has been done, so New Jersey residents and officials may as well count their blessings that are part of it.

The political parties share credit and blame for this bipartisan bill overall. New Jersey’s leading Democrats in Congress, Sen. Bob Menendez and Sen. Corey Booker, took particular credit for dozens of projects and programs -- Menendez for $181 million and Booker for $166, each less than 0.01% of the total.

South Jersey projects are getting a large share of the funding specified for New Jersey, led by expensive oceanfront work long made possible by federal support.

Beach replenishment on Long Beach Island by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will get $32 million, reports Insider NJ. Another $10 million will fund the extension of the Hereford Inlet seawall in North Wildwood.

Two-and-a-quarter million dollars has been designated to fund an airfield autonomy initiative at the National Aerospace Research and Technology Park in Egg Harbor Township. The South Jersey Transportation Authority will get $3 million for a cargo taxiway project at Atlantic City International Airport. The authority recently said it is negotiating with an aeronautics infrastructure company on the development of facilities at the airport. Significant results seem likely this year from Atlantic County’s groundwork to grow the local aviation industry.

There’s too much under the tree to even list other New Jersey projects and programs. South Jersey, though, still has a stocking stuffed with smaller federal benefits, and some of these are pretty valuable.

Burlington County must have been nice, maybe in the recent congressional election. It will get $3 million to construct a homeless shelter, and $1.2 million for an emergency communications project.

The Inspira Health Network will receive $1 million in funding for the Cumberland County NJ Youth Violence Cessation Initiative. The U.S. will put $970,000 into increasing capacity at the Food Bank of South Jersey.

The city of Cape May, whose desalinization plant badly needs replacement, will get $600,000 for drinking water treatment work. $715,000 will help the fire department in Clayton, Gloucester County, buy a ladder truck. For Meals on Wheels of Salem County there is $380,000 and for Community Services Inc. of Ocean County $270,475 for facilities and equipment.

Down in the toe of the stocking is $150,000 for an Atlantic County Economic Alliance apprenticeship program for veterans.

These all seem like worthy uses of public money, whether this is the time for such spending or the federal government is who should be doing the spending. Politics surely favored some of these recipients over others that are worthier, but until a less political, more effective organization of society becomes possible, this is how spending decisions will often be made.