NJ forgiving unpaid utility bills for some

New Jersey government was known for funding extensive social benefits — not always with its own money — before the pandemic. That severe health and economic challenge took some of those benefits to unprecedented levels.

As the pandemic wound down, states rolled back government support for the welfare of their residents. New Jersey is among the last to do so, and in one case turning the end of support into an occasion for much greater benefit to some.

Emergency measures across the nation to ease the sudden economic disruption caused by the response to COVID-19 included state bans on shutting off utilities such as natural gas and electricity when people quit paying their monthly bills. Nearly all states have ended the shutoff moratoriums, some during the first year of the pandemic.

Gov. Phil Murphy in March 2020 got the state’s public utilities to suspend shutoffs for nonpaying customers. The next month he used his self-declared emergency powers to extend the ban on shutoffs to information services as well. After that, when the end of the moratorium on shutoffs neared, the governor repeatedly extended it.

When state government finally allowed the shutoff protection to end in the middle of last month, New Jersey was almost the last state to have one. Only Wisconsin, which let its ban go until April 15, persisted longer.

But almost immediately the Legislature and the governor enacted new protections for non-paying utility customers that include a path to canceling the bills they didn’t pay during the pandemic. The New York Times last month said about 1 million customers in New Jersey are behind on their payments and together owe about $700 million, according to the state’s Board of Public Utilities.

The new law, passed overwhelmingly by the Legislature, prohibits utilities from cutting off nonpayers for 60 days if they have applied for assistance with paying their electric or gas bill.

Help with utility bills long has been available and used by low-income residents to keep the heat on in winter. The state has supplemented these programs — funded by fees residents and businesses pay with their utility bills — with $250 million in pandemic relief money it got from the federal government. That is helping people pay down or even eliminate their unpaid utility balances.

The Times provided the example of Mieko Inghilleri, a public school teacher in Lawrenceville, Mercer County, who said she couldn’t pay her winter electric bills. She and her fiancé used three electric space heaters to supplement their oil heat, and in January alone their electric bill was almost $600. She wound up owing PSE&G about $2,800 and feared having her power cut off.

“There would have been no way that I can get paid up by then,” Inghilleri told the Times. “I’m a teacher, so I make an OK salary. But I’m not rich.”

With help from a benefits advocate, she sought state assistance and qualified for the state’s Fresh Start program. She won’t have to pay the $2,800 she owes if she pays her monthly electric bill on time for a year.

Many residents might be surprised that their incomes don’t disqualify them for this form of state welfare. Couples are eligible if their annual income is no more than $69,684. Families of four can have household income of up to $105,996.

The pandemic squeezed many people, and some with the ability and inclination to get as much support from their state government as possible will get this generous benefit. Whether they know it or not, people of all income levels are funding this debt forgiveness through their utility and tax payments. We leave it to them to consider the fairness of the program.