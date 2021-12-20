NJ excludes public from COVID aid spending

The federal government gave New Jersey more than $6 billion in COVID-19 aid and some has been used to assist renters and bolster health care.
But as NJ Spotlight pointed out this month, Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders are treating the windfall as a big pot of money not subject to the budgeting process, one they can spend almost privately — without advance notice, public hearings or stated reasons for their spending decisions.
A recent article by Spotlight’s John Reitmeyer looked at nearly $700 million in spending the first week of this month. It was done with little information or explanation about the spending choices, and no opportunity for public comment.
A dozen items worth $262 million included money for a hospital in Hackensack and grants to community centers in Montclair and Pennsauken — with no discussion why they had greater or more urgent need than hospitals and centers elsewhere in the state.
Among projects getting capital spending of $435 million was the wind port in Paulsboro, Gloucester County, which will serve the development of offshore wind energy. That happens to be a project we support, but it was wrong to rush through funding for it without information, discussion or public comment.
Republicans refused to vote for the spending without more information, but since they’re in the minority they can’t stop it. “The whole thing has been in the dark,” Assemblyman Hal Wirths, R-Sussex, told NJ Spotlight. Left out in the spending frenzy, he said, were “no-brainers” for COVID relief funds such as upgrading unemployment benefits technology that left the jobless without benefits and motor vehicle agencies that quit providing services.
In what has become an alarming trend in legislative hearings this year, bills were rushed through without even their proponents available to answer questions about them. Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, D-Bergen, asked why no one from the Murphy administration was available. Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, who led the meeting, said that in his 13 years as budget and appropriations chair, “This is the first time that we do not have a Treasury representative for a Joint Budget Oversight Committee meeting.”
Lawmakers in both parties have urged the creation of a comprehensive plan to use the windfalls to remedy longstanding problems and policy priorities.
Sarlo said the state must “have a strategic plan to ensure the federal funds and the debt-reduction program are used effectively to address public-health needs, to support the state’s economic recovery and to realize taxpayer savings.”
What the governor and legislative leaders should never do is make important spending decisions in private, letting the public see only a quick rubber stamping when they hand out the money. That’s acting as if the government is their own to use as they see fit, and not the people’s.
There is still about half the aid windfall left to spend. Before another million goes to the favorites of the Murphy administration, the Senate president and the speaker of the Assembly, give the public the bipartisan comprehensive spending plan and normal legislative transparency it deserves.