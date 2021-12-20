NJ excludes public from COVID aid spending

The federal government gave New Jersey more than $6 billion in COVID-19 aid and some has been used to assist renters and bolster health care.

But as NJ Spotlight pointed out this month, Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders are treating the windfall as a big pot of money not subject to the budgeting process, one they can spend almost privately — without advance notice, public hearings or stated reasons for their spending decisions.

A recent article by Spotlight’s John Reitmeyer looked at nearly $700 million in spending the first week of this month. It was done with little information or explanation about the spending choices, and no opportunity for public comment.

A dozen items worth $262 million included money for a hospital in Hackensack and grants to community centers in Montclair and Pennsauken — with no discussion why they had greater or more urgent need than hospitals and centers elsewhere in the state.

Among projects getting capital spending of $435 million was the wind port in Paulsboro, Gloucester County, which will serve the development of offshore wind energy. That happens to be a project we support, but it was wrong to rush through funding for it without information, discussion or public comment.