NJ election study, possible reforms must be bipartisan in a democracy

Election reform is a hot topic, not surprising since November’s pandemic-influenced vote produced chaos, errors and deviations from past electoral norms.
Gov. Phil Murphy used his pandemic emergency autocratic power to change New Jersey’s election to almost all mail-in ballots due to COVID-19, but as usual didn’t provide any scientific support for his decision. In most other states, voters continued to go to the polls.
Murphy’s late order gave election officials too little time to make this dramatic voting change in an orderly and confidence-inspiring way. In Atlantic County, enough wrong ballots were sent out that the court has required a repeat special election in one county commissioner district. Many angry and confused voters throughout the state didn’t like or fully understand the new voting process.
Local governments mailed out a flood of ballots. A similar flood came back in the mail and through local ballot drop boxes (whose vast increase already has been mandated by state legislation), the most votes ever were cast in a state election. Without voters showing up at polling places, the validity of ballots depended on the legal voters still residing where their ballots were sent, and on the ability of stressed and overwhelmed election officials to confirm that they had actually signed the ballots.
Republicans in general are seeking electoral reforms in response to the less secure and questionable voting in the fall. In particular state Sen. Michael Testa, representing Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic counties, has co-sponsored four such bills.
Three of the bills seek specific changes and are unlikely to receive bipartisan support, since some think Democrats generally benefited from mass mailing of ballots. One bill would suspend automatic voter registrations until their accuracy can be assured; another would move undeliverable addresses to inactive voter registration status; and a third set up a vote fraud task force.
Whatever the merits of these proposals, they should wait until Testa’s fourth bill is enacted and bears results — it would set up a vote-by-mail study commission. That’s the only one of the four to get a Democratic co-sponsor. Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, supports such a commission, and also proposes new voting machines that would make a paper backup for verifying results (a good practice that other states have done).
The dysfunction in voting was so variable and widespread that only a careful study will help show the extent and importance of it and provide a basis for discussion of improvements.
The key, though, is that the commission and decisions about reforms be truly bipartisan.
As we’ve said before, since democracy depends on credible and trustworthy elections to fairly and fully express the choices of the people, any change to the election process must be made with substantial bipartisan support. Otherwise, the public may reasonably assume the political party pushing through the changes intends to gain an unfair advantage by them. That, indeed, is a credible suspicion in Murphy’s poorly supported edict to suddenly switch to mailed ballots.
People will accept and trust the outcome of elections if they believe they were conducted fairly and securely. Arguments that people should accept and support all election results for the sake of the democracy are unconvincing if election policies and practices no longer seem to do the essential work of democracy. And at that point support for government and the rule of law can be eroded, fueling social unrest.
Too many partisans equate the good with whatever is advantageous for their party. But biasing the conduct of elections has the potential to undermine the consent of the governed in America.
Party and independent representatives must work together, transparently, to reform election practices to achieve the widespread popular support a democracy needs.