NJ election study, possible reforms must be bipartisan in a democracy

Three of the bills seek specific changes and are unlikely to receive bipartisan support, since some think Democrats generally benefited from mass mailing of ballots. One bill would suspend automatic voter registrations until their accuracy can be assured; another would move undeliverable addresses to inactive voter registration status; and a third set up a vote fraud task force.

Whatever the merits of these proposals, they should wait until Testa’s fourth bill is enacted and bears results — it would set up a vote-by-mail study commission. That’s the only one of the four to get a Democratic co-sponsor. Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, supports such a commission, and also proposes new voting machines that would make a paper backup for verifying results (a good practice that other states have done).

The dysfunction in voting was so variable and widespread that only a careful study will help show the extent and importance of it and provide a basis for discussion of improvements.

The key, though, is that the commission and decisions about reforms be truly bipartisan.