In corrupt New Jersey, the two major political parties fight endlessly for the power to reward themselves, their supporters and the connected people of their choice. They seem to agree only that they alone should always be dividing up the spoils. That’s unfortunate because it takes precedence over good government and the broad, long-term interests of the people of the state. It could be worse, though, and is getting so every year of late.

This doesn’t involve garden variety vote tampering. That seems to be continuing, without significant support in the parties for the simple election management policies and practices that would make it just about impossible. A lawsuit just filed in an Atlantic City election won by six votes claims that 14 ballots in the 2nd Ward race were cast by voters who don’t live there, seven were cast by people whose address is the same as one of the candidates, and nearly 30 voters who received disability assistance in voting didn’t affirm they had a disability. The lawsuit was filed too late, due to a late recount, to change the fall ballot, but frankly state government doesn’t take vote tampering seriously enough to actually investigate it, let alone correct or prevent it.

This year’s election rigging is more fundamental, making it difficult for anyone but Democratic and Republican political bosses to mount a serious campaign.

It began in April when Gov. Phil Murphy, with the help of Democratic lawmakers, ended the historic independence of New Jersey’s Election Law Enforcement Commission. ELEC’s job is to investigate illegal political fundraising. Murphy and his legislators enacted a law — opposed by many good-government groups, including the League of Women Voters, New Jersey Policy Perspective and the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice — giving Murphy the power to replace all ELEC officials with partisans of his choosing. All three existing ELEC commissioners resigned in protest.

The law — which the Democrats with a flair for propaganda named the Elections Transparency Act — also doubled several contribution limits on independent campaign finance organizations. Those are the “dark money” groups that ELEC has sought to restrain. The law also eliminated some restrictions on political donations by companies and people with government contracts, which reopened the door to pay-to-play — with campaign contributions directly influencing who gets lucrative government work. The law even authorized slush funds for political parties, little-scrutinized housekeeping accounts to pay for supposedly non-political expenses.

But the most brazen self-serving action by Democrats was to retroactively reduce how long ELEC is allowed to investigate potential campaign finance violations from 10 years to two years. That voided three serious complaints ELEC had issued this year against Democratic fundraising committees.

Murphy packed the commission and in summer his remade ELEC dismissed 107 mostly minor complaints, but including the big ones against Democrats. Those complaints accused the New Jersey Democratic State Committee, the Democratic Assembly Campaign Committee, and Senate Democratic Majority NJ of improperly reporting a total of nearly $900,000 in donations and more than $1 million in spending in 2017.

A leading voice against this attack on election integrity was Bergen County Republican Sen. Holly Schepisi. “You’re essentially doing a wink-wink-nod-nod telling the big state parties that there is no consequence to them not complying,” she said. “You’re setting up a template to make things even shadier in a state that is known for being shady.”

Changes to election policies and practices should never be made by one party. Requiring substantial bipartisan support reduces the chance the result will be a loss of election integrity.

At some point, this trend will relieve the political parties of the need for public support. That’s a danger voters should consider in the meaningful elections still available to them.