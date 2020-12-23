NJ economy, politics require rushed tax breaks for businesses

Gov. Phil Murphy and his fellow Democrats leading the Legislature in less than a week have rushed through a plan for more corporate tax breaks than ever.
This is the same Murphy who last year railed against the state tax credits that benefited South Jersey businesses and his political foes within his party. The same who let New Jersey’s tax incentives program expire last year and insisted on a hard cap on total tax credits that legislators rejected.
Well, after months of talking with each other, corporations, unions and other special interests, Democratic leaders are finally on the same page — and it says the state will offer up to $14 billion in tax breaks over seven years.
The leaders of progressive political organizations that counted on Murphy to eviscerate incentives for corporations (economy be damned) felt betrayed by the “reform” and how it was produced.
Brandon McCoy, president of New Jersey Policy Perspective, said, “It really undermines I think a lot of the things this administration said they believed in.” The director of New Jersey Working Families, Sue Altman, whose protest at a hearing on tax incentives last year had to be ended by State Troopers, said, “I’m really disappointed and this is really ill-conceived.”
If progressive groups really want to get rid of corporate tax breaks, they should lobby for greatly reduced business taxes and regulations. As long as New Jersey is the worst place for these in America, tax credits will be needed to keep its economy treading water.
For several straight years, the nonpartisan Tax Foundation has rated New Jersey as having the worst business tax climate in the nation. And for that daunting tax burden, businesses get infrastructure quality that’s ranked 39th in the nation by CNBC.
As we said a year ago when Democrats were putting on a show about the evils of tax incentives, state government has to offer major businesses a lot of money to locate here or just stay in the state.
Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin put it this way last week. “New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Delaware, they all have incentive programs and we’ve been on the sidelines for 18 months. By doing this now, we’re positioning ourselves for the end of the pandemic. There are a lot of jobs in this bill.”
Some of those jobs look like they’ll be coming to Atlantic County.
Murphy pulled the plug on the state tax incentives program just as the county was starting to interest corporations in using its new National Aviation Research and Technology Park adjacent to the airport and the FAA Hughes Tech Center. The new program will offer incentives specifically aimed at the aviation zone in the county.
Another delayed project, the CRDA’s plan to finally bring a full supermarket to Atlantic City, also looks likely to benefit from the program. Speaking of the advantages of the new tax credits plan, Coughlin said, “Doesn’t it help to have a ShopRite in a community that hasn’t had a grocery store in a decade or two?”
The new program will include an inspector general to help ensure companies comply with the requirements of their tax breaks. It also will encourage business investment in cleaned-up brownfields, in historic preservation and in startup companies with strong growth potential.
Will incentives still go to politically connected and favored businesses? Probably. Will politicians in a few years accuse their opponents of wasting state revenue for too little benefit? Almost certainly.
As long as New Jersey remains almost uniquely unfriendly to employers of all kinds, a program to let politicians shower benefits on some of them will be part of the state’s perpetually underperforming economy.