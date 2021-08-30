NJ disclosure of police disciplinary cases begins

Before he left New Jersey, then-Attorney General Gurbir Grewal last year directed police departments in the state to start releasing information on officers who have been fired, demoted or suspended for more than five days for misconduct.

This month names and information about the 203 officers who were subject to major discipline from June 15 through Dec. 31 of last year were made public and available online. There are more than 38,000 police officers in New Jersey, and serious misconduct was reported at least once in 87 law enforcement agencies out of approximately 500 departments.

Among those disciplined locally were a detective in the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office who was suspended 25 days for an off-duty domestic incident; a Middle Township officer suspended 45 days after an out-of-state charge of driving while intoxicated; and an Ocean City officer suspended 40 days for a domestic incident and the results of a harassment investigation.

A dozen cases were reported among correctional officers at South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton, according to NJ Advance Media.