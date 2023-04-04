Good to see that the corporation providing the only immigration detention services in New Jersey wants to keep following the law, even when ordered not to by the state.

CoreCivic, which manages Elizabeth Detention Center, is suing Gov. Phil Murphy and state Attorney General Matthew Platkin over a 2021 law that prohibited new or renewed contracts with ICE, federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The federal lawsuit claims the prohibition is unconstitutional and preempted by federal law. CoreCivic also asked the court to bar the Murphy administration from enforcing the law and from interfering with its negotiations with ICE on a contract expiring at the end of August.

Advocates for immigrants for years had pushed state Democrats to stop law enforcement officials in New Jersey from cooperating with federal enforcement of immigration law. The law Murphy signed in August 2021 went even further. While the bill was on his desk, the contract between ICE and CoreCivic was renewed for the Elizabeth facility.

Amy Torres, the executive director at the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, told the online immigration news site Documented, “We’re going to stand behind Gov. Murphy and Attorney General Matt Platkin to make sure that immigrants are prioritized.”

CoreCivic and ICE began contracting for the detention center in 2005. The company said it would lose about $18 million per year in revenue if New Jersey is allowed to prohibit it from providing the federally contracted service.

Murphy has made resisting U.S. immigration policy part of his perpetual political campaign. In 2019 he ordered Cape May and Monmouth counties to quit their 287(g) programs in which county jails provide information to ICE on illegal immigrants held on criminal charges.

In 2020, the U.S. Justice Department sued New Jersey, targeting the Murphy administration’s Immigrant Trust Directive and its restriction on law enforcers from sharing information with ICE on unauthorized immigrants. “So-called progressive politicians are jeopardizing the public’s safety by putting the interests of criminal aliens before those of law-abiding citizens,” said U.S. Attorney General William Barr. “Their express purpose is to shelter aliens whom local law enforcement has already arrested for other crimes. This is neither lawful nor sensible.”

Soon afterward, the administration of President Donald Trump deployed Border Protection officers to Newark and nine other cities nationwide that it said refused to cooperate with deportation officers. The added officers assisted in operations seeking to arrest immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

Then the Second U.S. Court of Appeals in New York ruled that the U.S. could withhold funds from New Jersey and six other states for resisting federal efforts to enforce immigration law.

The most disturbing aspect of the crackdown on federally contracted service providers is that New Jersey and the Murphy administration have no standing to interfere. Allowing New Jersey Democrats to preempt federal laws and policies would be a recipe for nationwide anarchy.

Murphy, legislative leaders and other leftists should give up their destructive partisan grandstanding and work toward sensible immigration reform. Congress, multiple administrations and both major political parties could have achieved such reform long ago. That they haven’t done the political work needed for reform doesn’t in the least justify lawlessness in hope of achieving their preferred outcome. Only legitimate representative democracy can bring about genuine reform.

We can’t imagine the courts will let posturing New Jersey partisans overrule the federal government. Meanwhile, the lawsuit mainly will polish Murphy’s adopted progressive image as he hopes for a shot at the U.S. presidency.