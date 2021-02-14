NJ bungles vaccine hotline in echo of jobless claim fiasco

A week later, callers still could only demonstrate their eligibility for a shot. They couldn’t get an appointment or get on a list to get one — couldn’t even get an idea of when they might get vaccinated.

Another week went by. At Gov. Phil Murphy’s Monday coronavirus briefing, Health Department Commissioner Judy Persichilli announced the hotline had started making appointments. She said the call center over the weekend took more than 16,000 calls and 286 people had made appointments. That’s 2%, not what we’d call meaningful service.

But even then, some people couldn’t schedule their vaccination through the hotline. They said they were told not that there were no appointments available, but that the hotline workers didn’t have the capability to make appointments at all. Or they were ditched by recorded messages telling them to wait for a representative who never got on the line, or just to hang up and call back later.

The Murphy administration should have created one statewide online and phone signup system for vaccinations long before the first shots arrived from the federal government. Vaccine distribution and administration had devolved into chaos before it tried to implement the obvious solution, and now it has botched that.

New Jersey residents, especially its elderly and others at high risk of COVID-19, deserve much better. They’ve even paid for it.