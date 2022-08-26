NJ broadly protecting basic interests of its workers

New Jersey is a blue state that has long ensured a host of protections for its workers. Employees take for granted highly favorable state laws regarding their pay and overtime, benefits, time off, treatment by employers, workplace rights and more.

For employers, this ensures that their labor costs will be among the highest in the nation. That’s a strong incentive to limit hiring employees — and for some businesses to look for a way to get around some or all employee-related costs. Providers of jobs and incomes have a lot of leverage over their workers, and it’s not always used fairly or according to the law.

Fortunately, state government has the backs of workers in New Jersey. The Labor Department for decades has overseen and enforced adherence to workplace rules, and during the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy that protection has become broader and more forceful.

One way for a business to avoid much of the cost of employees is to classify them not as employees at all, but as independent contractors whose work is for their own little business. This has become more popular with the easy communication of work-related information via the internet.

A Jersey Shore case that went all the way to the N.J. Supreme Court affirmed the state’s strong protection against this kind of misclassification of employees.

East Bay Drywall LLC, which installs the interior panels in Stone Harbor, Avalon and Sea Isle, in 2013 stopped reporting employee wages to the N.J. Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Then an audit by the department found that 16 alleged subcontractors were actually employees under state Unemployment Compensation Law.

The company requested a hearing by an administrative law judge, who eventually found that only three of the workers were employees, the rest qualifying as independent contractors. The case then went to the N.J. Appellate Division, which declared five were employees.

In the final say in the case, the state Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of the Attorney General’s office and the Department of Labor’s audit results.

Benjamin DeScala, East Bay’s principal, had testified that the workers were free to come and go on the job, and provided their own tools (while East Bay provided materials). He required them to have certificates of liability insurance and tax identification. These are among factors in the first two parts of New Jersey’s three-part test to determine if a worker is an employee or an independent contractor.

The top court, though, found insufficient evidence that any of the workers were in fact independent, the third part of the test. DeScala hadn’t provided the audit with any documentation to support his contention that the workers were employed by other entities as well. When asked why not, he replied that he did not remember being asked for such documentation, according to New Jersey Law Journal.

After its victory, the Department of Labor ordered East Bay, represented by Cooper Levenson of Atlantic City, to submit $42,121 in unpaid unemployment and disability contributions, and interest and penalties for three years in question.

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin welcomed the decision and the important joint action by his office, the governor’s office and the department. “Misclassification is illegal, and it harms all of us by denying workers the wages and benefits to which they are entitled under our laws,” he said.

This month the Labor Department celebrated the Supreme Court’s validation of its standards on classifying employees, and called attention to its frequent use of stop-work orders to enforce state wage and hours laws.

Three years ago the Legislature passed and Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law expanding the department’s power to stop work on a job site when there is strong evidence workers are being exploited. Since then, the department has issued 71 stop-work orders and its agents have found nearly $1 million in back wages owed to 235 workers.

Ocean County tied with Hudson for the most stop-work orders issued to employers with 10 each. Camden County had six, and Cumberland and Salem one each.

The department said the most common violations are employers not having workers’ compensation insurance, misclassifying employees as independent contractors, failing to pay prevailing wage or overtime, paying wages late or short, or paying in cash off the books. Violations can result in significant costs to companies, including back wages, fees to cover investigations and possible penalties.

Workers should welcome more vigorous oversight and enforcement of their benefits under New Jersey labor law. As businesses face higher employment costs and new temptations to reduce them, ensuring employees get the advantages of working in the Garden State will become more important.