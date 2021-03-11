NJ ban keeps residents from online wine boom in pandemic

Staying safe in the COVID-19 pandemic has required maintaining distance to prevent contagion, so many have decreased their visits to stores (even when they’re open) and increased their purchases online.

Last year, consumers spent $861 billion online with U.S. retailers, up 44% from 2019, according to an analysis by Digital Commerce 360. The overall share of retail spending online jumped to 21% from 16% the prior year.

This was true for wine lovers too … in the rest of the nation. Pandemic sales of wine directly to consumers increased even more — by 27%.

But in New Jersey, which still bans consumers from buying directly from the leading U.S. winemakers, sales rose a paltry 3.5% — the smallest increase in the nation.

Gov. Phil Murphy kept food and liquor stores open when he shut down the state. Alcoholic beverages aren’t as necessary as nutrition, but demand for them has increased. A survey reported in December in the U.S. National Library of Medicine found those very or extremely impacted by COVID-19 consumed more alcohol — on more days and more total drinks — in the past 30 days. Overall, nearly two-thirds reported their drinking had increased.

Too bad that New Jersey government still wouldn’t let consumers buy 90% of the wines made in the U.S.