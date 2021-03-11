NJ ban keeps residents from online wine boom in pandemic

Staying safe in the COVID-19 pandemic has required maintaining distance to prevent contagion, so many have decreased their visits to stores (even when they’re open) and increased their purchases online.
Last year, consumers spent $861 billion online with U.S. retailers, up 44% from 2019, according to an analysis by Digital Commerce 360. The overall share of retail spending online jumped to 21% from 16% the prior year.
This was true for wine lovers too … in the rest of the nation. Pandemic sales of wine directly to consumers increased even more — by 27%.
But in New Jersey, which still bans consumers from buying directly from the leading U.S. winemakers, sales rose a paltry 3.5% — the smallest increase in the nation.
Gov. Phil Murphy kept food and liquor stores open when he shut down the state. Alcoholic beverages aren’t as necessary as nutrition, but demand for them has increased. A survey reported in December in the U.S. National Library of Medicine found those very or extremely impacted by COVID-19 consumed more alcohol — on more days and more total drinks — in the past 30 days. Overall, nearly two-thirds reported their drinking had increased.
Too bad that New Jersey government still wouldn’t let consumers buy 90% of the wines made in the U.S.
New Jersey politicians have long protected its liquor industry and more recently its wineries, despite courts repeatedly ruling against such discrimination.
A federal lawsuit in 2012 forced the state to relax its ban on wine shipments to New Jersey consumers — but just slightly. They could only buy from boutique wineries producing less than 250,000 gallons a year. Those wineries make less than a 10th of the wine consumed nationwide.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2005 ruled wine shipping bans are discriminatory. The state Legislature in 2010 considered allowing wine shipments, and we urged an end to the ban. But although the state Senate overwhelmingly approved the bill, it died.
Then in 2019, the Supreme Court again issued a landmark ruling against wine shipping restrictions. Lawsuits followed, including one by New Jersey residents.
A bill introduced in the N.J. Legislature last year would create a shipping license for wineries producing more than 250,000 gallons a year. But although an Assembly committee held a hearing on it, it has languished.
Meanwhile, New Jersey residents had to shop in liquor stores — no matter how great their COVID-19 risk — or be compelled by the alliance of politicians and liquor lobbyists to buy niche wines instead.
Protection of N.J. wineries is unnecessary. People barred from ordering Mondavi or Gallo wines aren’t going to buy from them instead.
The pandemic has run for a year and legislators and the governor are still stalling this court mandated change that enables COVID avoidance.