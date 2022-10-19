NJ bag ban already needs a temporary fix

Well, that didn’t take long.

Half a year into New Jersey’s uniquely onerous ban on all single-use bags to take home groceries and other purchases, the Legislature is considering a fix intended to last five years. Legislators should instead admit their mistakes, mildly disappoint environmental zealots and the grocery industry, quit trying to send virtue signals and implement the transitional restrictions on disposable bags.

Many people at the Jersey Shore saw the benefits of getting rid of disposable plastic bags ages ago. By 2015 communities had started banning such bags to reduce plastic litter that’s especially harmful when it gets into the neighboring ocean. Within a few years more than 130 N.J. municipalities had banned plastic bags.

All that New Jersey government needed to do was join other states in making such a ban uniform. Instead the Legislature voted to allow plastic bags but charge fees for them, creating a new state revenue stream. Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed this absurdity and told legislators to work on a ban instead.

Legislators and Murphy then overreached for the dubious distinction of making New Jersey the first and only state in the nation to ban all single use bags for purchases, including paper ones. The grocery industry didn’t want the bother and continued expense of paper bags (even if they could charge for them), and those who thought all bags should be reusable supported ordering people to buy them and change their habits immediately.

The result was a flood of cheesy, imported, thick plastic “reusable” bags that stores can sell at a profit, but are harder to use and difficult to clean. Denied paper bags that aren’t a significant environmental problem, many shoppers had to buy the thick plastic bags to avoid juggling their loose purchases all the way home.

Worse, because legislators’ attention was on what environmental and industry supporters were telling them, they hadn’t noticed a growing retail segment whose need for single-use bags would be forced to switch to thick plastic ones with handles. The rapid pandemic-led growth of curbside pickup at supermarkets and other retailers resulted in those thick plastic bags piling up in closets, basements and garages across the state, said Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.

“We should have capitalized on the manufacturing power of in-state companies, who are capable of filling the plastic void with paper bags. The bags could be made from recycled paper, and after use, they could be easily recycled again,” Testa said.

Legislators finally are allowing a gradual transition from paper bags to reusable ones, which we had urged from the start, for a small, select group of consumers. A bill to fix the bag ban cleared the Senate Environment and Energy Committee this month, and it allows paper bags to continue for five years to give people and industry time to adjust — but only for those placing orders for delivery or pickup! Shoppers at checkouts will be stuck with the overpriced thick plastic bags unless they find, buy and bring better reusable ones.

Even this small bit of relief is too much for the more extreme environmental groups. They want to give stores and their pickup and delivery customers as little as a year to solve the new plastic waste problem they helped create.

We can’t imagine a solution that won’t be costly, inconvenient or both. The legislation suggests giving “customers the option of receiving unpackaged groceries to a receptacle provided by the customer.” Receptacles at home and others at the store? Special receptacles for each retailer? Then these can pile up too, creating a bigger waste problem. Or it’s back to drowning in unwanted thick plastic bags.

New Jersey officials put an unnecessary burden on the public and businesses with their pursuit of the false purity of prohibiting paper bags too. Letting retailers charge a bit for a paper bag – preferably one of mostly recycled paper — would restore shopper convenience and provide the incentive to gradually transition to canvas and other optimal reusable shopping bags.

If legislators get this wrong again, they’ll be haunted by the piles of plastic waste until they come back and actually fix the bag ban.