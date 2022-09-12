NJ, Atlantic City will gain much from mental health courts

A group of Atlantic City stakeholders is achieving remarkable progress toward making the city safer and cleaner. In particular, they’ve been able to start addressing the surge in repeat nonviolent offenses since bail reform.

The leader of the group, Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds, urged it to start pushing for something that would be new to New Jersey — mental health courts. Most petty criminals and homeless require mental health treatment more than incarceration, he said. “Based on the crime I’ve seen in eight short weeks in office, it’s really needed,” Reynolds said.

Mental health courts screen and assess adults and juveniles with mental illnesses who are involved in the justice system. When appropriate, they arrange effective treatment and support as an alternative to imprisonment — similar to other specialized court systems such as drug courts and veterans’ courts.

Since beginning in the U.S. in the 1990s, mental health courts have proliferated. From just four in 1997, there were more than 300 by 2019, according to the Council of State Governments. There are none in New Jersey yet, but New York State has 31, Pennsylvania 20 and Delaware 1.

New Jersey’s recovery courts (its term for drug courts) have done excellent work getting those arrested on drug offenses into substance abuse treatment and staying clean, which reduces their likelihood to offend again. Reynolds said Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler had placed 35 people who were regulars on the city’s Atlantic Avenue into substance abuse treatment ahead of the summer NAACP convention.

But recovery court doesn’t accept people struggling only with mental health and not addiction, Reynolds said. He told the group that creating a mental health court would require state legislation.

Local state legislators immediately volunteered to pursue that.

Assemblyman Don Guardian offered to sponsor the legislation with fellow Republicans Assemblywoman Claire Swift and state Sen. Vince Polistina. With help from county and city law enforcement he drafted a bill, and expressed confidence that Democrats would make mental health courts a bipartisan improvement.

Federal help is available for setting up and funding such programs at the intersection of mental health and justice.

The GAINS Center for Behavioral Health and Justice Transformation operates within the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The center helps expand community services for adults who are in the criminal justice system and experiencing a mental and/or substance use disorder. It also provides technical assistance and support to behavioral health and criminal justice professionals, and to states and communities integrating systems of mental health and substance use services

Core strategies of the GAINS Model include: gather new research findings and best practices; assess information for targeted communication; integrate learning and follow through; network those involved; and stimulate cost-effectiveness in achieving significant results.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance, within the U.S. Department of Justice, has a Mental Health Courts Program that funds projects to help adult offenders with mental disabilities or illnesses. Its goal is to mobilize communities toward innovative, collaborative efforts.

Mental health courts in Pennsylvania help more than 500 people a year who are unlikely to benefit from criminal prosecution alone.

They’re a proven method for addressing street crime and homelessness, and will help the reinvention of Atlantic City and quality of life in New Jersey.