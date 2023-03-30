Fear of Covid bordering on panic and not knowing how to respond resulted in a lot of dysfunction and destruction worldwide, most of it unnecessary. Understanding that takes time and undoing the harms where possible takes longer.

We once despaired that Gov. Phil Murphy’s unemployment division might never make it possible for many who were made jobless by government-ordered shutdowns to get the benefits they had helped pay for. Now the online system for applying for benefits is improved and fully functional, including apparently ways to talk to claims officials and pursue even pandemic-era benefits still unpaid.

The failure of state unemployment when people needed it most hurt uncounted thousands of working people. Far fewer were harmed by the state’s abandonment of children reportedly being sexually abused, but their suffering was so much greater.

Last month the Office of the State Comptroller Kevin Walsh reported that when the pandemic started, the state Department of Children and Families quit investigating reports of children being sexually assaulted by other children.

However convenient or necessary that might have seemed to DCF officials and workers, in 2021 alone it left more than 100 children and their families to fend for themselves — not only trying to address the trauma, but to stop further assaults.

The Department of Children and Families didn’t even notify police, prosecutors and other partners, as required by law, that it had received these reports of sex assault. Child victims and their parents were left without the help of others too.

By September 2021 at least, the DCF began referring child-on-child sexual assaults to the Children’s System of Care, the public mental health network.

The controller’s report said subsequent investigations by police and prosecutors of 30 of the cases have shown “the adverse impact” on children.

In one case, a parent sought help after her 11-year-old child sexually assaulted a younger sibling. Instead of investigating, evaluating the home and also the aggressor child for possible abuse, and determining whether the children would be safe remaining together, the DCF didn’t even open a case and just told the parent to contact the Children’s System of Care.

That system “was unable to provide the necessary treatment for the older child. The abuse continued until the younger child reported the abuse at school, and the school alerted law enforcement,” the report said.

A prosecutor criminally charged the child, enabling a judge to separate the children, and the criminal investigation revealed the 11-year-old had been sexually abused by an adult family member, the report said.

As bureaucracies in general and the Murphy administration in particular have shown, the first priority after their horrible mistakes and shortcomings often is to cover their asses — you know, restore public faith in their government.

The Department of Children and Families said the referrals of child-on-child abuse to the mental health system it started after quitting its own required investigations is now part of a new, better approach. Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer in January, as the comptroller’s report neared public release, announced a $2.5 million treatment fund for juvenile abusers and their families.

We wouldn’t be surprised if there is a better approach to handling such sensitive and traumatic family cases.

We would be surprised, however, if the department officials faced the prosecution they deserve. The Walsh report showed they abandoned their responsibility to assaulted children in New Jersey and their legal requirement to notify police and prosecutors of possible crimes against children. Holding them responsible might be politically inconvenient.