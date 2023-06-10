Constables have been around for 750 years in the English-speaking world. Back in England where the term originated and saw its widest use, constables have mainly been the chief officers of households, courts, administrations and even royal military forces.

On this side of the pond, except when they frequently appear in imported BBC shows, constables have been officers of the peace, perhaps with minor police and judicial functions, usually in small towns.

The vague notion that constables must be the lowest rung of law enforcement is quite wrong, however. In New Jersey, constables have no police authority and no training. Such a misconception can lead to trouble.

In 2021, the State Commission of Investigation looked into the record of constables and found that being an amateur adjunct to police “far too frequently represents a potential hazard to the constables themselves, the police they claim to want to help and the public at large.”

In its report, the commission said constables are frequently unsupervised civilians and sometimes try to act as police. SCI found some constables had purchased their own handguns and uniforms designed to resemble those of police. Some faced charges of impersonating police officers. In one case in 2019, a group of Essex County constables themselves decided to provide backup at a Jersey City mass shooting that left six dead, including a police officer.

Enforcement officials told the commission the state law allowing municipalities to name constables should be repealed.

“These findings underscore the point that constables are outdated relics that have no place in the highly organized and sophisticated system of modern law enforcement,” the SCI report said.

The commission recommended abolishing the position in New Jersey, where some towns have continued to appoint constables “despite grave concerns by sworn law enforcement leaders about constables who deliberately look like or blatantly misrepresent themselves as police.”

At the time of the report, Atlantic City had an ordinance allowing the appointment of constables, but police and city officials said none then held the position. The director of the Cape May County Board of Commissioners knew of no constables in Cape.

Longtime Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said he never appointed a constable and added, “The last constable I remember was Al Black.”

Black was a private detective who was instrumental in gathering evidence to charge Atlantic City’s first Black mayor, James Usry, in 1989. The mayor’s arrest made national headlines, but due in large part to the weakness of the case, Usry ended up pleading guilty to only a minor campaign-finance violation, which was later expunged.

In England the nearest to the American version of the title was the “petty constable,” which Britain abolished in 1872. A year and a half after the scathing report by the State Commission of Investigation, the state Legislature seems to be getting around to doing the same.

Sen. Gordon Johnson, D-Bergen, introduced a bill in March 2022 to eliminate the “outdated” position of constables statewide “before someone gets seriously injured or worse.”

Last month the Assembly Law and Public Safety Committee reported favorably on the bill, which then passed the Assembly 66 to 6. This month it sits in the state Senate awaiting action.

As Rob Nixon of the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association told the Assembly, “This isn’t Barney Fife in some sleepy town in make-believe … this is an ancient position that should have been abolished years ago.”

Surely it will happen soon as part of this era’s welcome advances in policing professionalism.